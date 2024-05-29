5 Running Backs Who Could Be Fantasy Busts in 2024
Success in fantasy drafts is all about projecting which players are on the verge of a career season, and knowing which players might take a step back in the stat sheets. That’s especially important when it comes to running backs.
The reason is simple … featured players at the position have gone the way of the dodo bird, so missing out on a high-end runner with your valuable draft capital can make life difficult. Fantasy fans who drafted players like Josh Jacobs or Alexander Mattison in 2023 know the consequences of those decisions all too well.
With that in mind, here’s a list of five running backs to avoid with your valuable draft capital who could struggle to produce as prominent regular starters.
1. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Williams came out of nowhere to produce a breakout 2023 campaign, scoring 15 touchdowns in just 12 games and ranking seventh in PPR points among runners. So, why is he in danger of “busting” this season? Well, his touch-to-touchdown ratio will be very difficult to replicate … he scored once for every 14.1 touches. That was better than Christian McCaffrey! Williams is also not the most durable running back in the league, missing five games last year. He’s also dealing with a foot problem that will keep him out of action in OTAs. The Rams also drafted Michigan’s Blake Corum, which makes Williams even more of a risk.
2. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Jones finished 37th in points among backs last season, so how can he be a bust candidate? The answer is simple: He was a stud down the stretch, rushing for 100-plus yards in each of his final five games including the playoffs. During that time, only Breece Hall scored more points among backs. Jones will also be picked as a starter in a lot of leagues, but I’d temper expectations. Remember, he missed six games due to injuries and is entering his age-29 season. To me, the veteran will be no more than a risk-reward flex starter in drafts.
3. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
Pollard was considered a top-15 overall pick in 2023 fantasy drafts, but he failed to meet expectations. Most of his stats dropped compared to the previous season, including a yards-per-attempt average that dropped to four (he was over five in the prior two years). Now in Tennessee, Pollard could find himself in a committee with Tyjae Spears and behind a less effective offense line than he was used to in Dallas. At best, I’d take Pollard as a flex starter in most re-drafts.
4. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
Mostert was one of last season’s fantasy MVPs, coming out of nowhere to score 21 total touchdowns. That’s more than he had scored in his previous eight years combined! So, besides the inevitable touchdown regression that he’ll experience, Mostert is also entering his age-32 season after a 2023 campaign that saw him post a career-high in touches (he’s had 446 touches since he turned 30). Miami also drafted Jaylen Wright, who could put a dent into Mostert’s touches.
5. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
Williams has been considered a sleeper or breakout candidate in each of his first three NFL seasons, but it simply hasn’t come to fruition. He was unable to move away from Melvin Gordon earlier in his career, then a serious knee injury halted his rise to stardom. Last season, he averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per rush and lost touches to both Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. The Broncos also drafted Audric Estime, so Williams could find himself in a committee. At this point, it’s tough to see him as more than a shaky flex option.