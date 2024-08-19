5 Wide Receiver Deep Sleeper Steals Available in the Late Rounds of 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts
You’ve already drafted these wide receivers who are presenting value at their current average draft position (ADP). Now it’s time to take some high-upside shots at the tail end of your draft.
Here are five deep sleepers to consider at the wide receiver position — all of whom are going in the 13th round or later
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Yes, Marvin Harrison, Jr. is expected to be the WR1 in Arizona, and we all expect Trey McBride to be heavily targeted. But if Wilson is the WR2 for Kyler Murray, he could still pay off as a weekly flex play.
After starting the season without Murray at QB and then missing four games with a shoulder injury, the third-round pick looked strong in the two games in which he and Kyler Murray were both healthy in 2023. Wilson caught 10 of his 12 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in those two contests.
Wilson averaged 14.9 receiving yards per reception in 2023 and has been working with the starters in camp.
Brenden Rice, Los Angeles Chargers
Greg Roman is the new offensive coordinator for the Chargers, giving us a good idea of how this offense could work. We know he likes to work from a strong o-line and run game. He also features the tight end and a speedy, deep-threat receiver. Think Hollywood Brown with the Ravens.
Brenden Rice fits that description, and he has the pedigree.
The Chargers coaching staff drafted the son of Jerry Rice, Brenden, in the seventh round of the 2024 draft. In Saturday’s preseason action, Rice started and lined up outside opposite Joshua Palmer with Ladd McConkey in the slot. That indicates he has the advantage right now over sophomore Quentin Johnston and veteran DJ Chark.
Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are gone, leaving 175 targets up for grabs in the Chargers offense. Rookie Ladd McConkey should get some of those, but Rice has plenty of opportunity to make his mark. Justin Herbert has a big arm, and Rice has a big-play ability. He’s worth a flier in the last rounds of your draft.
Ja’Lynn Polk, New England Patriots
The Patriots drafted Polk in the second round of this year's draft, which would seem to mean they have plans for him. The receiving corps is questionable in New England, with Kendrick Bourne still on the PUP list and DeMario Douglas only in his sophomore season. Polk is a big-bodied receiver who could be a good target for either Jacoby Brisett or Drake Maye.
Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys
With CeeDee Lamb’s holdout, Dak Prescott has had time to build chemistry with more receivers.
Jalen Tolbert has been getting rave reviews in camp, and with Michael Gallup now out of the picture, there should be more opportunity for Tolbert to play a pass-happy offense in Dallas. Jalen Tolbert was rested with the starters in Dallas’s first preseason game vs. the Rams. This is his third season with coach McCarthy's team.
Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals
With Ja’Marr Chase holding out at the beginning of camp, second-year wideout Andre Iosivas has had plenty of time to build chemistry with QB Joe Burrow in what should be an explosive passing offense for Cincinnati.
Iosivas is a speedy receiver who can line up on the outside or in the slot, and wIth Tyler Boyd out of the picture, Iosivas looks like the favorite to take over the slot role when Chase returns.
The Bengals rested him with the starters in their preseason game on Saturday, indicating they expect him to play a significant role in this offense. With Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase often banged up, Iosivas should have plenty of opportunity for some solid fantasy weeks.
