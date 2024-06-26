2024 Fantasy Football Draft Kit
The NFL offseason may be long, but for fantasy football managers trying to do everything they can to prepare for their upcoming drafts, sometimes it doesn't feel long enough. It can be hard to make sense of the massive amount of rankings, data and analysis floating around.
That's why SI Fantasy has broken everything down to make it easy to follow. Our 2024 fantasy football draft kit has everything you need to know for the upcoming season, sorted into easy-to-follow categories and chock-full of insightful, accessible analysis from our fantasy insiders.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often, because this draft kit will be kept up-to-date with all of our latest articles including news, analysis and rankings updates.
- 2024 Fantasy Football Rankings
- Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024
- Fantasy Football Sleeper Targets
- Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates to Draft
- Fantasy Football Busts to Avoid
- On the Mend: Injury News Updates and Fantasy Outlooks
- 2024 Fantasy Football Rookie Guide
- Fantasy Football Mock Drafts
- Fantasy Football Strategy Guides
- Fantasy Football Important Stats for 2024
- Dynasty Fantasy Football
2024 Fantasy Football Rankings
Step one in preparing for the fantasy season is getting familiar with player rankings for the year. Michael Fabiano has broken down his rankings into a few different formats, giving fantasy managers everything they need to prioritize their draft picks.
Positional Breakdowns
- Quarterback Rankings Breakdown
- Running Back Rankings Breakdown
- Wide Receiver Rankings Breakdown
- Tight End Rankings Breakdown
- Defense Rankings Breakdown
- Kicker Rankings Breakdown
Tiers
Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024
Maybe the most underrated part of fantasy football prep is naming your team. What good is dominating your league if you're not also doing it with a funny team name?
Fantasy Football Sleeper Targets
Nailing a few late-round sleepers can be the difference between a deep run in the fantasy football playoffs and finding your season ending early. Michael Fabiano has highlighted sleepers at each position to help you fill out your team in the later rounds of your draft.
- Quarterback Sleepers
- Running Back Sleepers
- Wide Receiver Sleepers
- Tight End Sleepers
- Ultimate Sleepers Lineup
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates to Draft
Breakout players are just as important as sleepers. You'll have to draft them higher, but they also have the potential to explode with top-end fantasy production for your squad all season. Don't let your opponents beat you to drafting these players.
- Quarterback Breakouts
- Running Back Breakouts
- Wide Receiver Breakouts
- Tight End Breakouts
- Ultimate Breakout Lineup
Fantasy Football Busts to Avoid
Knowing who not to draft can be just as important as knowing who to draft. We've got you covered with players to avoid at each position.
On the Mend: Injury News Updates and Fantasy Outlooks
Injuries are an unfortunate reality in fantasy football. Plenty of players got banged up in 2023, and taking a deeper look at the updates and news surrounding their recoveries can help you figure out how to handle them in 2024 drafts.
2024 Fantasy Football Rookie Guide
After a historically offense-heavy draft, there's no doubt rookies will make a major impact in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Fantasy Football Mock Drafts
Fantasy football mock drafts can help you understand how your actual draft could end up playing out. Don't get caught by surprise on draft day.
Fantasy Football Strategy Guides
- 10 Bold Predictions for the 2024 Fantasy Football Season
- Does the Zero RB Strategy Work?
- Top Running Back Handcuffs in 2024
- 7 Tips for Dominating Best Ball Drafts
- When Should You Draft a Quarterback in Fantasy Football?
- Superflex Quarterback Draft Strategy
- Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson: Who Should Be QB1?
- Is Justin Jefferson the WR1 After New Contract?
Fantasy Football Important Stats for 2024
- 25 Stats You Need to Know
- 2023 Stats We Won't See Again in 2024
- Why the NFL Schedule Release is Mostly Useless
- Why the NFL Schedule Could Still Be Trouble
- Rookie WRs to Avoid Based on YPRR Analytics Trend
- How Many Top Fantasy WRs Can One Team Support?
Dynasty Fantasy Football
For the hardcore managers out there, dynasty fantasy football can be the perfect way to make the game you love even more fun. Of course, it's a lot more fun when you nail your startup draft and position your team for long-term success.
- Startup Top-200 Rankings
- Startup Positional Rankings
- 2024 Rookie Rankings
- Positional Breakdowns: QB | RB | WR | TE