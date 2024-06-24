SI

50 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024

Naming your fantasy football team should always be fun

Jennifer Piacenti

Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (M) celebrates with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) on the sidelines after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (M) celebrates with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) on the sidelines after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Your draft is done and you’ve rostered all your favorite sleepers and breakouts.   Now it’s time for the most important part: your fantasy football team name. 

No matter how your season goes, you can guarantee a win with your team name, so show your personality and have some fun!  Fantasy football is all about camaraderie and what better way to get the conversations started then with your team name?

Whether you go with intimidation (Natural Born Kylers), a classic musical reference (Breece Lightnin’), an 80s movie title (Dak to the Future), or a nod to pop culture (Shake it Goff), you can’t go wrong.   Whatever you do, don’t let your team name be a generic “Team 3.”    

 In one league, I call my team “867-5309.’” And now that you’ve got my number, don’t forget the trash talk. 

Here are 50 team name ideas deas to get you started:

Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024

1. Sure Win Williams
2. My Boy Friend’s Dak
3. Just the Tua Us
4. I got a fast Carr
5. All you Need is Love
6. Hanging with Mahomey
7. Hooked on A Thielen
8. Hey Dude, Where’s Lamar?
9. Bryce Squad
10. Forever Young
11. Run CMC
12. Pitts and Pass
13. What the Hock?
14. Hit me Caleb, One Moore Time
15. Cold as Bryce
16. Stroud and Proud
17. Above and Bijan
18. London Calling
19. Baby Got Dak
20. Cheers, Ladd!
21. Justin Time
22. Hide and Zeke
23. What a Mighty Good Lamb
24. Purdy in the USA
25. Love the Drake
26. Come what Maye
27. Won’t you Be My Nabors?
28. All About that Chase
29. Rodgers That
30. Me and Mr Jones
31. Let James Cook
32. White Lightning
33. My Cup Of Tee
34. Brock full of Guts
35. Almost Jameis
36. Hurts So Good
37. Beg, Burrow, or Steal
38. 24 Garrett Magic
39. Ain’t No Other Lamb But You
40. Give Breece a Chance
41. Magic Gus
42. Good Will Punting
43. Silence of the Lamb
44. Here Comes the Sun God
45. Mostert Valuable Player
46. We’re not Worthy
47. All Throws Lead to Rome
48. Nacua Matata
49. It’s Just a Kittle Crush

And finally....

50. Hock Tua (if you don't know, don't ask)

Published
Jennifer Piacenti

JENNIFER PIACENTI

In addition to being a fantasy sports and betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Jennifer is a radio host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, and she hosts her own podcast, “Waiver Wired” on the Extra Points podcast network. Jennifer has been nominated for multiple FSWA awards for her NFL DFS video series. She’s a Scott Fish Bowl Finalist, and she finished third overall in the 2021 NFFC post-season mini. Jennifer is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye,” and a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts.

Home/FANTASY