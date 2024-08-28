7 Fantasy Football PPR Sleepers to Target in 2024 Drafts
You already know who you are taking in the early rounds of your drafts. You’re building a roster of studs with a solid floor. But it’s time to take some upside shots when it gets to the later rounds.
For this article, we will focus on PPR (short for point-per-reception) scoring. Targets and catches will be prioritized over aDOT (average depth of target) and yards per reception. Remember, every catch is an extra point, meaning third-down backs and slot receivers can offer value.
Of course, you’ll also want to target big-play threats with a few of your picks, so be sure to leave room for those as well. Think DJ Chark, Michael Wilson, Jr. or Mike Williams.
Here are seven players to consider in the late rounds of a PPR draft—all ADP according to Sleeper.
1. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys
ADP: 156
Cooks was far better at home than he was on the road last season, and the Cowboys were far better when they got Cooks involved in the offense. I’m betting they noticed this, too.
In 11 games the Cowboys won, Cooks averaged 5.1 targets per game and 13.1 yards per catch. He totalled seven touchdowns in those wins. In the games they lost, Cooks saw just 4.2 targets per game, averaged just 6.2 yards per reception, and scored only one touchdown.
When at home, Cooks averaged 66 receiving yards per game with five total receiving touchdowns. He averaged 21.6 yards per game on the road with three total touchdowns.
I’m going to hope the Cowboys noticed this, too.
With CeeDee Lamb missing most of camp, Dak and Cooks have had more time to build chemistry, and with defenses focused on stopping Lamb now, Cooks should have even more opportunity.
2. Antonio Gibson, RB, New England Patriots
ADP: 171
Gibson signed a three-year deal with New England this off-season and is expected to work in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson. He will likely be the pass-catching component of this backfield. As a converted wide receiver, Gibson saw 50+ targets in each of his last three seasons in DC and has a career 81% catch rate. With the Patriots expected to be playing from behind in most games this season, Gibson could be a sneaky grab. The Patriots targeted their runners 131 times in 2023- the third-most in the NFL.
3. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos
ADP: 175
No team targeted their running backs more than Sean Peyton’s Denver Broncos in 2023. Sure, some of that was dump-offs from Russell Wilson, but let’s not forget PPR superstar Alvin Kamara, who was a monster in Peyton’s system in New Orleans. Javonte Williams is a value, too, but the Sleeper here is McLaughlin, who is expected to be taking over the third-down role now that the Broncos have released Samaje Perine. McLaughlin was explosive when given the opportunity in his rookie season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and catching 31 of his 36 targets. Denver made it a point to get him involved in the passing game when he was on the field in 2023, as he also ranked first in targets per route run.
4. Greg Dortch, WR, Arizona Cardinals
ADP: 237
Dortch, the “human torch,” has been turning heads in the preseason, and with Zay Jones sidelined for at least the first five games of the season, Dortch should be the full-time slot receiver to start the season. Dortch has always been effective when on the field. When the Cardinals chose to play him across the last two seasons, he saw seven or more targets in eight games and had double-digit targets four times. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has expressed optimism about Dortch this season, saying, "He's going to have a big year, guys," to Darren Urban on the Cardinal’s official team site. If you’re high on Kyler Murray this season (I am), Dortch is one of the best late values in the draft.
5. Hayden Hurst, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
ADP: 277
The Chargers released Donald Parham this week, leaving more clarity at the position in Los Angeles.
Hurst has always been more of a pass-catcher than a blocker. Despite a down fantasy season in Carolina, where he had a struggling rookie quarterback, Hurst ran a route 71% of the time while blocking 7.2%. In the previous season, Hurst set a career-high in receiving yards with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Hurst is intimately acquainted with offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system. After all, Roman drafted Hurst for the Ravens. We know that Roman likes to work from a strong offensive line and run game. He also features the tight end (see Mark Andrews). With nearly 200 targets up for grabs in LA, Hurst could easily be a late-round boom.
6. Samaje Perine, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: 314
I mentioned above that the Broncos released Perine. Not long after, the Kansas City Chiefs scooped him up. Though I still expect Pacheco to remain involved in the passing game, it certainly looks like Perine could be in line for the "Jerick McKinnon" role. We saw McKinnon pop off at various points with Patrick Mahomes. Perine could quickly work his way up the depth chart. Perine caught 50 of 56 passes for 455 yards across (an impressive 89.3% catch rate) with the Broncos last season, and he also logged 238 rushing yards and one touchdown.
7. Andre Iosivas, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
ADP: 267
It looks like things aren't all sunshine and roses with Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati after he showed up late to practice in his street clothes on Wednesday. It may be time to consider his "handcuff."
Iosicas is the second-year wideout that has had plenty of time to build chemistry with QB Joe Burrow in what should be an explosive passing offense for Cincinnati. He is a speedy receiver that can line up on the outside or in the slot, and wIth Tyler Boyd out of the picture, Iosivas looks like the favorite to take over the slot role when Chase returns. Until that time, we can also expect him to line up on the outside. The Bengals rested him with the starters in their preseason games, indicating he is seen in a more significant role. With Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase often banged up, Iosivas should have plenty of opportunity for some solid fantasy weeks.
