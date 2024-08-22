7 Rookie Sleepers to Target in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts
You’ve heard about Marvin Harrison, Jr., Malik Nabers and Chiefs’ super speedster Xavier Worthy.
Ladd McConkey has grabbed some attention at camp, and tight end Brock Bowers was a first round pick at tight end for the Raiders. Brian Thomas Jr. and Keon Coleman are also names to know. If they’re not already on your radar, they all should be. They will be drafted by the eighth round.
But there are also a few more rookies that could be in the right spot to stand out in their freshman season. They qualify as sleepers available in the final rounds of your draft. Consider taking a shot on these talented players.
1. Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins
The fourth-round pick for the Dolphins has the attribute Mike McDaniels loves most: speed, speed and more speed. He’s a perfect fit for this system, and likely just one injury away from opportunity.
In his first preseason game, Wright ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on ten carries. He joins a crowded running room in Miami, but neither De’Von Achane or Raheem Mostert have been particularly sturdy in their careers. Wright could be a home run pick in the 13th round.
2. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants
According to PFF, Tracy ranked fourth in yards after contact per attempt and fifth in elusive in his last year at Purdue. Devin Singletary will be the workhorse according to preseason action, but Tracy only has to pass Eric Gray on the depth chart to be a valuable handcuff with upside this season.
Tracy might get off to a slow start after suffering a low ankle sprain on August 13, but that means he's someone you can probably land on the waiver wire after a couple weeks.
3. Brenden Rice, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Greg Roman is the new offensive coordinator for the Chargers, and that gives us a good idea of how this offense could work. We know he likes to work from a strong o-line and run game. He also likes to feature the tight end and a speedy, deep threat receiver. Think Hollywood Brown when Roman was with the Baltimore Ravens.
Brenden Rice fits that description, and he has the pedigree. The son of Jerry Rice, Brenden was drafted by this Chargers coaching staff in the seventh round of the 2024 draft.
In Saturday’s preseason action, Rice started and lined up on the outside opposite Joshua Palmer with Ladd McConkey in the slot. That indicates he has the advantage right now over sophomore Quenetin Johnston and veteran DJ Chark.
Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are gone, leaving 175 targets up for grabs. Rookie Ladd McConkey should get some of those, but there is plenty of opportunity for Rice to make his mark. Justin Herbert has a big arm, and Rice has big-play ability. He’s worth a flier in the last rounds of your draft.
4. Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills
Davis is the handcuff for James Cook, who many expect to have a breakout season. But, maybe Davis is in line for a few extra carries of his own.
We know Joe Brady loves to run the ball, and we know that Cook has had some ball security issues. Davis is a power-runner that can complement Cook taking some of the early down work. The fourth-round pick rushed for over 1,100 yards last season at Kentucky after a 1,000 yard season with Vanderbilt.
5. Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots
The Patriots drafted Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which would seem to mean they have plans for him. The receiving corps is questionable in New England with Kendrick Bourne still on the PUP list and DeMario Douglas only in his sophomore season. Though Polk has not been making many waves in preseason, he is a big-bodied receiver that should be a good target for either Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye as the season progresses.
6. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In 2023, Rachaad White averaged 16 rushing attempts per game (6th), however, the Tampa Bay run game as a whole ranked last in yards per game (88.8) and White was inefficient as a runner, averaging just 3.64 yards per attempt.
Perhaps that is why the Bucs drafted Bucky Irving, a speedy, though undersized, runner out of Oregon.
Where White did succeed, however, was in the receiving game. White was targeted 70 times last season and his 549 receiving yards ranked third among running backs. The Bucs have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who will want to increase the efficiency of the run game. Why would the Bucs not use both runners to maximize results?
7. Kimani Vidal, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
After the first preseason game, there were rumblings that sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal would not even make the team. In the second preseason game, however, he had just as much opportunity as the other runners, while putting up the best rushing numbers on a per-play basis of the four.
He ran for 49 yards on 11 carries in that contest vs. the Rams. He also caught two of his three targets for eight yards. We know the Chargers are going to run the ball, and both Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins are age and injury risks. Even if Vidal were not to make the team, there are other teams that should come calling (I’m looking at you, Dallas).
