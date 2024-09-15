AJ Brown Fantasy Football Update: Who to Start With Brown Out
AJ Brown is officially out for Monday Night Football.
Luckily, most fantasy managers got the news in time to sub in their Sunday players. Andrei Iosivas, DeMarcus Robinson, and Tyler Johnson are deep league subs in the later afternoon games if you don't already have players like Courtland Sutton or Tank Dell in the wings.
However, if you missed the news on Sunday, here are two players that could be available in Monday NIght’s matchup.
Jahan Dotson, Eagles
The Commanders traded Dotson to the Eagles just two weeks before the season started, so he has not had much time to develop chemistry with Hurts. He only saw one target on Sunday vs. the Packers, but he did play enough snaps to indicate he will step into a starting role with no AJ Brown on Monday Night. Dotson was a 2022 first-round pick for the Commanders, and he proved he had a nose for the end zone in his rookie season with seven touchdowns in just 12 games played.
Ray-Ray McCloud, Falcons
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Enter: Ray-Ray McCloud. McCloud led all Falcons receivers in targets (7) and receiving yards (52) in Week 1, despite playing only 24 snaps. He lined up more than 50% of the time in the slot, and this week he gets an Eagles defense that could not defend the slot in Week 1. Kirk Cousins doesn’t look 100% and this could be another Bijan Robison/Ray-Ray McCloud game on Monday.