Alvin Kamara's Recent Fantasy Struggles Continue on Thursday Night
Folks, I’m still reeling after my beloved New York Yankees lost a heartbreaker last night. But that wasn’t the only frustrating thing that happened to me last night in the sports world … the other was Alvin Kamara.
The superstar running back started the season on absolute fire, scoring 22 or more points in three of his first four games. That includes a 44-pointer against my beloved Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. But lately, Kamara has looked mortal.
In last night’s loss to the Denver Broncos, he had just 13 touches for 24 total yards and he didn’t score a touchdown. He’s now gone eight career Thursday night contests without a touchdown. In all, Kamara finished with a meager 8.4 points, which is a season low.
This is concerning for fantasy managers, as Kamara has now scored fewer than 13 points in two of his three games without his quarterback, Derek Carr. The Saints' offense is also a mess of injuries. Last night, the team was without Chris Olave and Taysom Hill. The team also lost its No. 2 wideout and downfield playmaker, Rashid Shaheed, for the season.
This is all a recipe for disaster for Kamara, as opposing defenses don’t fear rookie Spencer Rattler under center, or the likes of Bub Means, Cedrick Wilson Jr. or Mason Tipton. All an opposing coordinator has to do is stop Kamara, much like the Broncos did last night, and you stop the Saints' offense. So, until Carr, Olave, and Hill return (and maybe the team trades for Mike Williams?), Kamara will be a lot less consistent in the stat sheets.
While the window to sell high on Kamara has passed, I still wouldn’t be averse to putting him on the trade block and field offers. But if you can do nothing but trade him for pennies on the dollar, I’d hold and weather the storm instead for the next few weeks.