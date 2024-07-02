On the Mend: Anthony Richardson Fantasy Outlook and Injury Update
Anthony Richardson has been back at camp, looking strong.
Anthony Richardson was a full participant throughout OTAs and Day 1 of minicamp, which is encouraging news for Colt fans who got to see only two fully healthy starts from Richardson before his season ended with an AC Joint sprain that required surgery.
Richardson left Day 2 of minicamp early and sat out the final day. The soreness he was experiencing was expected and part of the recovery process. According to Shane Steichen, "Rest assured, if we played on Sunday, he'd be starting,"
"He'll be full go," Colts GM Chris Ballard said. "He was full go up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day."
This is welcome news for Colts fans and fantasy managers who are following the sophomore quarterback in Indianapolis.
In Richardson's two healthy 2023 starts, he averaged 25.7 fantasy points per game. That's higher than Josh Allen's average points per game. Across his four total starts, he averaged 18.7. Those 18.7 points per game make him the QB11 for 2023 on a per-game basis.
It's a small sample size, but there are encouraging signs.
Richardson's mobility is tantalizing for fantasy managers. He averaged one rushing touchdown and 34 rushing yards per start in 2023. In addition, he passed for 577 yards and three passing touchdowns across those four starts with a 59.5% completion rate. Though the completion rate could use some improvement, it is superior to Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts in their rookie seasons.
Given what coach Steichen was able to achieve as offensive coordinator with Jalen Hurts in 2021 and 2022, there's a sense of optimism about Richardson's potential impact for fantasy managers in 2024.
Reports from camp suggest that Richardson has not lost any strength or athleticism since his injury. If this holds true, Richardson could potentially finish as a Top 5 fantasy quarterback. Currently, he is being drafted as QB 6, just behind the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud, and ahead of another QB returning from injury, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow., neither of whom are known for their mobility.