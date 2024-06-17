The Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleepers Lineup for 2024
The fantasy football draft season is almost here!
Drafting a winning fantasy roster takes a lot of skill and a little bit of luck, including having the ability to predict which players could outplay their average draft positions (ADP). Such players are called “sleepers” in the fantasy world. Finding the right sleepers can be the difference between building a good team, and one that’s a league title contender.
To help you in your quest to find the best draft bargains for this season, here’s a fantasy starting lineup that’s composed only of my favorite sleeper candidates (no rookies).
Who knows, this squad alone could be a surprise contender in your upcoming leagues!
Quarterback: Bryce Young, Panthers
A second-year quarterback seems to break out every year. Last season, it was Brock Purdy. Since C.J. Stroud certainly isn’t a sleeper after his rookie campaign, I’ll go with Young to fit this label. With a new offensive-minded head coach in Dave Canales and the new additions of Diontae Johnson and rookies Jonathon Brooks and Xavier Legette, maybe now Young has the weapons around him to make good on being the top pick in 2022.
Running back: Jaylen Warren, Steelers
You might not know it, but Warren scored more PPR points than Najee Harris last season … and he did it on fewer snaps and touches. Still, Warren is going a few rounds behind Harris based on average draft position data. That makes him the Steelers running back to target in PPR formats. What’s more, no quarterback with at least 10 starts targeted backs more than Russell Wilson last season, and Justin Fields likes to throw to his backs, too.
Running back: Tyjae Spears, Titans
The Titans made several big additions in the offseason, including prying away Tony Pollard from the Cowboys. As a result, Pollard is going a few rounds higher than Spears in drafts. Like Warren, that could make Spears the better of the two players based on value. Coming off a season where he put up 4.5 yards per rush and 52 receptions, Spears is appealing.
Wide receiver: Jameson Williams, Lions
Williams is on the sleeper/breakout borderline for me as he enters his third NFL season. Injuries and a suspension have limited him to just 18 pro games, but he’s now in line to see more work in Detroit’s pass attack. With Josh Reynolds off the roster, Williams will be the unquestioned No. 2 wideout in what figures to remain an explosive offense. Grab him in the middle to late rounds as a WR4 with the upside to bring back flex starter value.
Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks
Smith-Njigba had a modest rookie season, posting 628 yards and just 8.8 fantasy points per game. That had a lot to do with the offense, plus he was behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the Seahawks pecking order. While DK and Lockett remain, I expect JSN to surpass the latter and push for fantasy starter value in the pass-laden offense of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. I’d grab Smith-Njigba in the middle rounds.
Flex: Curtis Samuel, WR, Bills
Samuel might not be a huge fantasy name, but he is certainly in the sleeper conversation. While he hasn’t put up huge totals on a seasonal basis, the veteran also hasn’t been in such a positive position. With a chance to record career target totals while catching passes from a superstar quarterback in Allen, Samuel has a legitimate shot to make some noise.
Tight end: Luke Musgrave, Packers
Musgrave is part of a Packers pass attack loaded with talent, which could hurt his consistency. Still, he showed flashes as a rookie, and Green Bay has always liked to use the tight end in their offense. Tucker Kraft is also in the mix and could usurp Musgrave, but I’m betting on the latter to keep the top spot on the depth chart.
Kicker: Cairo Santos, Bears
Santos was very underrated last season, scoring 150 fantasy points on the strength of his 35 field-goal conversions. Now that the Bears offense looks to be loaded with the additions of D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, Santos should remain productive.