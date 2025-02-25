5 Best Matthew Stafford Trade Destinations for Fantasy Football
The 2025 NFL offseason is already chock full of rumors, and we haven’t even hit the end of February! One of the biggest question marks surrounds Matthew Stafford, who could be on the move if he and the Los Angeles Rams can’t come to a contract agreement. Last week, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that the team gave Stafford’s agent permission to seek a trade.
In terms of real football, it would only make sense for a team to acquire Stafford to make a potential Super Bowl run. I’m not sure I see too many of those teams out there, so I’ll mix up my favorite landing spots for the quarterback to Super Bowl-ready teams and squads who could upgrade at quarterback to improve the fantasy value of its offense.
Best Matthew Stafford Trade Destinations for Fantasy Football
Minnesota Vikings
There is no better landing spot for a quarterback than Minnesota, and we’re not even sure if they want a new quarterback. In this scenario, the Vikings would let Sam Darnold walk, add Stafford for a Super Bowl run and let J.J. McCarthy sit behind him for a year before taking over in 2026. Stafford would enter a fantasy-friendly offense under coach Kevin O’Connell, and Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson would all be at his disposal. If he did land in Minnesota, Stafford would push to become a No. 1 fantasy quarterback again.
New York Giants
The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could decide to take their next franchise quarterback. They’ve been heavily linked to Stafford, however. So, if the team goes after the veteran, it could trade out of the third overall pick or use it to add a new offensive weapon to Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Wan’Dale Robinson. I don’t think the Giants are Super Bowl contenders, but this scenario could be fantasy-friendly.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints are dead last in the league in cap space, but they could save nearly $23 million if Derek Carr is traded or released after June 1. The NFC South isn’t a great division, so the addition of Stafford could make New Orleans playoff contenders. New Orleans could also use the ninth overall pick on an offensive weapon, maybe Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, to add to Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. That would be a positive for the value of Stafford, who would be playing in the offense of new head coach Kellen Moore.
New York Jets
The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers after just two years, so the team needs another quarterback to lead the offense. Could that be Stafford? The Jets could make a move to get the veteran, who would have the likes of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson in the offense (I’m assuming Davante Adams will be gone, but if he sticks, it is even better for Stafford’s value). The bad trend of Jets quarterbacks aside, this could be a nice landing spot for Stafford.
Pittsburgh Steelers
I’m not sure the addition of Stafford would make the Steelers serious Super Bowl contenders, but it couldn’t hurt. They’re in pretty good shape in terms of the salary cap, so the team could bring in Stafford and use their available funds to add offensive weapons to his arsenal. Pittsburgh is likely to use their top three picks in the upcoming draft on the offensive too, as Najee Harris and three wide receivers are heading into free agency.