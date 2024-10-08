Best Streaming Kickers in Fantasy Football Week 6 (Is Chase McLaughlin A Must-Start?)
With the Chiefs, Vikings, Rams, and Dolphins on a bye in Week 6, some of the best kickers will need to hit the bench – or be dropped completely. This is where streaming options become such an important part of the game, and we’ve got three kickers who can step in and make a big impact for your team.
Let’s break down who fantasy managers should consider streaming at the kicker position in Week 6, whether they’re looking for a new starter or need a one-week replacement. All roster numbers come from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers for Week 6
Chase McLaughlin, 30.5% Rostered
It’s surprising to me to see McLaughlin still available in so many leagues. The Bucs offense is legit, averaging the ninth-most points per game in the NFL (25.4) as well as the 13th-most yards per play (5.6). That’s led to plenty of opportunities for McLaughlin, and he’s taken advantage.
McLaughlin is a perfect 10-for-10 on field goal attempts this year, including 5-for-5 from 50-plus yards. He has missed an extra point, but on the season he’s averaging 10.6 points per game with a high of 16 last week.
This isn’t a fad, either. He was 29-for-31 on field goals last year and 7-for-8 from 50-plus.
McLaughlin faces a Saints team that just gave up 4 field goals and 2 XPs to the Chiefs. He has a strong floor and high ceiling in Week 6 and is a must-start unless you have one of the best kickers in the league.
Jake Elliott 49.6% Rostered
The Eagles were on a bye last week, so Elliott should be available in many leagues. He’s had a few stinkers this season, including his last two games, but remains one of the better kickers in the NFL. The big question is the Eagles offense, but they’re getting reinforcements there too.
Wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are both expected to suit up in Week 6 after missing an ugly loss against the Bucs in Week 4. With them on the field, the Eagles offense should look more like it did in Week 1 when Elliott scored 10 points.
Against a beleaguered Browns team clearly in a downward spiral, and coming off a bye with a fully healthy offensive unit intact, expect the Eagles to score plenty of points in this one and for Elliott to benefit from it.
Cairo Santos, 36.4% Rostered
Santos has been Mr. Consistent so far, averaging 8.4 points per game with a high of 13 and a low of 5. The reason I like him in Week 6 is the Bears offense is suddenly humming and they have a plus-matchup against the Jaguars.
The Jags are allowing 28.6 points per game to opponents, 30th in the NFL, and 393.4 yards per game to opponents, second-worst in the NFL. The Bears’ offense has found its footing recently, averaging 25.3 points per game over their last three games, including a 36-point explosion in Week 5.
This game is in London and teams tend to struggle putting up big scores. However, there is plenty of kicking, with the Jets and Vikings combining for 4 field goals in Week 5.
His ceiling isn’t very high, but his floor is, which is beneficial for some teams.