Bijan Robinson Leads Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Mock Draft For 2025
I know, it’s January and we just wrapped up another fantasy football season. But it’s never too soon for a fantasy mock draft, am I right? This one, my first for 2025, wasn’t easy. There are a lot of players who could be on the move as free agents or via trades in the offseason, others who come with big names but big injury risks too (hello, Christian McCaffrey) and still others who might be one-year wonders and could be drafted too high next season.
Taking all that into account, here’s how I see the first five rounds (60 picks) going if I was to hold a fantasy football draft for 2025 or participate in a best ball league right now.
This mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex starters (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.
Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Team 10 didn’t take a single running back in the first three rounds. Others went “old school” and focused on running backs early, while others took a tight or a quarterback higher than the rest of the teams.
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy by Pick
Tm 1, Tm 3, Tm 8: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 2: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Tm 4: Running Backs, Running Back, Tight End
Tm 5: Wide Receiver, Tight End, Wide Receiver
Tm 6, Tm 9, Tm 12: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Tm 7: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Running Back
Tm 10: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
Tm 11: Running Back, Running Back, Quarterback
Round 1
1.1. Team 1: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.2. Team 2: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.3. Team 3: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.4. Team 4: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.5. Team 5: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.6. Team 6: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.7. Team 7: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.8. Team 8: De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
1.9. Team 9: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
1.10. Team 10: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
1.11. Team 11: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
1.12. Team 12: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
Notes: Wide receivers burned a lot of fantasy fans this past season, but I still have seven going in the first round. However, three of the first four picks are running backs led by Bijan Robinson. He’s a virtual spring chicken at 22 (he turns 23 this month), and he’s one of only three backs to average 20-plus points in 2024. The other two backs, Barkley and Gibbs, are also coming off huge statistical campaigns. Chase is the first wideout off the board at No. 2 overall, and I can see him being picked first overall in a lot of drafts that favor catches.
Six of the final eight picks in the round are wideouts, with familiar names like Jefferson, St. Brown, Lamb and Brown. Nabers and Nacua are first-time first rounders, and both will go in the top 12. Achane busted out for a RB5 finish last season, and Henry belongs in the top 12 despite his age and career workload. He averaged 5.9 yards per attempt at age 30!
Round 2
2.13. Team 12: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
2.14. Team 11: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
2.15. Team 10: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
2.16. Team 9: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
2.17. Team 8: Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
2.18. Team 7: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.19. Team 6: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.20. Team 5: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
2.21. Team 4: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.22. Team 3: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
2.23. Team 2: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.24. Team 1: James Cook, RB, Bills
Notes: This round is loaded with youngsters at wide receiver and running back. Hall, Williams, Taylor, Irving, Brown and Cook are all under 26 and coming off mostly productive years. Hall struggled with an injured knee down the stretch and didn’t meet expectations, but he still finished as the RB16. He should be much better in 2025. Jacobs, who turns 27 in February, was the RB6 on the season but was in the top three down the stretch when we needed him the most. He’ll be a top-24 pick in the majority of drafts next season.
The receivers are all young too, as Collins, Thomas Jr., Smith-Njigba and Bowers are all under 26. Furthermore, Thomas Jr., JSN, and Bowers will be 23 or younger when next season begins. Bowers, the first tight end off the board, broke just about every rookie record for a tight end and could end up being the next Travis Kelce in the stat sheets.
Round 3
3.25. Team 1: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.26. Team 2: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
3.27. Team 3: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
3.28. Team 4: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
3.29. Team 5: Davante Adams, WR, Jets
3.30. Team 6: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
3.31. Team 7: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
3.32. Team 8: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
3.33. Team 9: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
3.34. Team 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
3.35. Team 11: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.36. Team 12: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
Notes: Five straight receivers were picked to start this round, including Evans, McLaurin, Rice, McBride (the second tight end off the board) and Adams. Evans will enter next season at the age of 32, but he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. The same goes for Adams, who finished as the WR11. His value could change though, especially if the Jets move on from Aaron Rodgers. The best-case fantasy scenario is for that duo to stay together.
I have Rice in the third round for now, but his value ultimately depends on his return from a knee injury and whether he’ll face league discipline for his off-field issues. I have CMC in this round too, but he was maybe the most difficult player to draft. His ceiling is sky high, but he’s missed all but 36 games (out of 66) in the last four years. Draft him with caution.
The rest of the round includes Kamara, who is coming off an RB9 season, Mixon, who was the RB17 and struggled down the stretch, and the talented but injury-prone Walker III. Hill, a top-three overall pick last season, tumbles into Round 3 after a subpar campaign. While you might see Allen go higher in other mocks, he’s my first quarterback picked at No. 35.
Round 4
4.37. Team 12: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
4.38. Team 11: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.39. Team 10: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
4.40. Team 9: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
4.41. Team 8: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
4.42. Team 7: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
4.43. Team 6: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
4.44. Team 5: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
4.45. Team 4: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
4.46. Team 3: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
4.47. Team 2: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
4.48. Team 1: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
Notes: Jackson, last season’s top fantasy quarterback with a record 430.4 points, starts off Round 4. He’s the first of three quarterbacks, including Hurts and Daniels, to come off the board. Daniels, the QB5 as a rookie, looks like a true fantasy superstar in the making. Higgins, who is slated to become a free agent, is the first of five wideouts in the round. Godwin finished last season second in terms of points scored per game among wideouts, but he’s coming off a gruesome injury and is also heading to free agency. As a result, his stock is in a state of flux. I also have my boy Laddy Daddy in this round, and I’m not giving up on Harrison Jr. even after a disappointing season. He should only get better in Year 2.
The top runner in the round is the surprising Hubbard, who missed two games but still finished as the RB14. With Jonathon Brooks (knee) already out for next season, Hubbard will remain the top runner in Carolina. Pacheco has been non-existent since he came back from a broken leg, but I still see him as a RB2 in fantasy leagues. Conner will come with risk entering his age-30 season, but he was solid this past season with an RB11 finish.
Round 5
5.49. Team 1: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
5.50. Team 2: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
5.51. Team 3: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
5.52. Team 4: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
5.53. Team 5: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
5.54. Team 6: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.55. Team 7: George Pickens, WR, Steelers
5.56. Team 8: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
5.57. Team 9: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers
5.58. Team 10: Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
5.59. Team 11: Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
5.60. Team 12: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
Notes: This round starts off with Olave, who was a top-24 pick in 2024 drafts but missed most of the year with concussion woes. He has the talent to be a top-12 fantasy wideout, but those durability concerns hurt his stock. Five other wide receivers were also picked including Metcalf, who is coming off his worst fantasy season since he was a rookie.
Burrow, the QB3 this past season, is the lone quarterback picked in this round and the fifth overall at the position. I also have two young backs, Dobbins and Tracy Jr., moved way up compared to their respective ADPs from a year ago. Dobbins is slated to become a free agent, but I’d be surprised if he leaves the Chargers in the offseason. Jones, who had an RB14 campaign, will be entering his age-30 season and is slated to become a free agent.