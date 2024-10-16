Buy Low/Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 7
Did you buy low on Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, or Derrick Henry last week?
We did.
Let’s keep thinking like a general manager. Here are a few players worth exploring markets for heading into Week 7.
Fantasy Football Buy Low Trade Targets Week 7
QB Aaron Rodgers, Jets
We suggested buying low on Davante Adams two weeks ago in anticipation of his trade to the Jets. Now that it is official, I am also putting in offers for Aaron Rodgers in my SuperFlex leagues.
Rodgers finally has his buddy back, and after passing for nearly 300 yards vs. a tough Bills defense Monday night, Adams could be the difference-maker that brings Rodgers back to fantasy relevance. Garrett Wilson will no longer get the double coverage, further opening up the passing game for the veteran, while the Jets run game gets more room. This offense should strike faster with Todd Downing as the new play-caller.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Lawrence has 2 passing touchdowns in each of his last three games. His weapons are finally all healthy, with Gabe Davis and Evan Engram returning successfully last week. Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas, Jr. remain the top receiving threats, while Tank Bigsby is impressing in the ground game. Lawrence also has mobility we have yet to see this season. Now is an excellent time to buy low on the Jaguars QB. Look for Christian Kirk and Engram to connect with Lawrence vs. the Patriots this weekend.
WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Hill finished as the WR4 in Week 1 this year, but since then, his finishes have been WR53, 57, 51, and 31. The Hill manager is frustrated and may be willing to move on.
Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play football again this year, with his return coming possibly as soon as Week 8. We know how talented Hill is, so I don’t have to spell this out. Yes, there’s a risk that Tagovailoa won’t be at 100%, but with Hill’s talent, it’s a risk worth taking.
Jaylen Waddle is another receiver I am buying before Week 8.
Fantasy Football Sell High Trade Targets Week 7
WR Allen Lazard, Jets
Continuing with the Jets theme…. Yes, Lazard will still get some targets and touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers, but he becomes the WR3 now with Adams in the mix. It’s safe to cut Mike Williams now, too. Lazard currently leads the Jets with 5 receiving touchdowns, and he just had a dramatic Hail Mary catch on Monday Night Football. Convince your trade partner that he’s the WR2 in New York, and he’ll only be more open now that defenses will have to focus on Adams.
RB Tyrone Tracy, Giants
It’s not that I don’t like Tracy - I do. But this may be the best spot to get the return value. When Devin Singletary returns from injury, Tracy will have to share more touches. Tracy has been a better receiver this season, while Singletary has been better with yards after contact. The Giants will use both runners. It’s also worth noting that Tracy’s big games coincided with Malik Nabers being out. Once Nabers and Singletary are back, Tracy will take a hit. Peak value is this week.
TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
Sigh. I had Andrews as a top TE coming into the season, but now I find him on my sell-high list. Andrews finally found the end zone on Sunday, finishing as the TE6 for the week in PPR leagues. Especially if you picked him up on waivers, this could be the best chance you have to move him to a tight-end needy team (which is most). Isaiah Likely is still running more routes than Andrews, and the Ravens won’t be in as many negative game scripts moving forward, reducing the receiving opportunities for the veteran tight end.