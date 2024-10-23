Buy Low/Sell High: Immediate Trades to Make in Fantasy Football Week 8
Week 8 is here, and it's time to make some moves!
Be sure to contact the managers who lost Chris Godwin and Brandon Aiyuk this week. If you are the manager who lost either of those stud receivers, see what capital you have that could get you a solid receiver in return.
Puka Nacua, Christian McCaffrey, and Nico Collins should return in the coming weeks. Think ahead and plan how you will make room for them once they are off the IR. Conversely, if you have the IR room, consider making offers to a needy team.
Your window is closing to buy low on De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, as Tua is expected to return as soon as this week.
Here are three players that are worth targeting low and three more that are worth selling high.
Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Targets
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots
Stevenson has been limited with a foot issue, and he ran for just 18 yards on seven carries vs. the Jaguars in London. Still, he played the same amount of snaps as Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty combined, and Gibson seemed to get banged up in this contest, too.
The Patriots have the eighth-easiest schedule remaining for running backs, according to Rotowire.
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Titans
There has been plenty of buzz about Hopkins being a trade candidate, and there are plenty of places where Hopkins could make a difference. Tampa Bay and Kansas City should both be kicking the tires with Tennessee. The Hopkins manager is ready to let him go for a song after Hopkins logged negative points in Week 7.
If Hopkins doesn't get traded, there is still some hope. Tennessee receivers have the most manageable remaining fantasy schedule for the remainder of the season.
WR Malik Nabers, Giants
After a torrid start to the season, during which the rookie receiver finished in the Top 6 at the position three times in the first four games, Nabers missed two games with a concussion and then returned to catch just 4-of-8 targets from Daniel Jones for 41 yards in Week 7. The Nabers manager could be getting antsy.
Nabers has the sixth-most favorable schedule for wideouts moving forward, though this week's matchup with the Steelers will be more difficult. If he performs well vs. Pittsburgh, there's no way he's getting moved so try to put in your offers now.
Sell High Fantasy Football Trade Targets
RB Javonte Williams, Broncos
Williams had a massive game vs. the Saints last Thursday, and he will likely have another one vs. the Panthers this week. Be sure to remind your trade partner that the Panthers are allowing an average of 28 points per game to opposing running backs this season - the most in the league.
Don't mention to your trade partner that the Broncos have the seventh most difficult schedule for runners moving forward and that before Thursday, Williams was averaging just 3.61 yards per carry. That number looks much better today (4.16).
WR Keon Coleman, Bills
Coleman had a massive day in Week 7, catching 4-of-7 targets for 125 yards vs. the Titans.
However, he is still in a committee, and Amari Cooper will be more involved once he has more time to integrate into the offense.
Here's what you tell your trade partner: Amari Cooper opens things up for Coleman, the rookie receiver the Bills drafted with their first pick. They have plans for him.
Here's the truth: Amari Cooper was on the field for exactly zero of Coleman's targets in Week 7.
RB Tank Bigsby, Jaguars
I love Tank. I want to be clear about that. But, if you have Tank, today may be the peak return value you can get if you need someone at another position. He's finished in the Top 8 at the position twice in the last three weeks, with an RB1 finish in Week 5.
The fact is, though Tank may be the best runner right now for the Jaguars, Travis Etienne isn't going to go away. Let's not forget Etienne had 12 touchdowns in 2023. Once Etienne is fully healthy, this backfield will be split. On top of that, the Jaguars have the fifth-toughest schedule for running backs for the remainder of the season.