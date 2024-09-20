Cam Akers Fantasy Football Value Rises With Joe Mixon Listed as Doubtful for Sunday
Joe Mixon is doubtful for Sunday. Dameon Pierce is out.
It's Cam Akers time.
Get ready to fire up your waiver wire runner this weekend vs. the Vikings. Akers, who looks recovered from his latest Achilles injury, which he suffered less than a year ago, is likely to step into the starting role on Sunday.
It's worth noting Achilles' injury from 2023 was his second, and he suffered it while playing for the Minnesota Vikings, who the Texans play on Sunday.
Akers was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but in Week 2, he got into the game late after Mixon suffered an ankle injury. Akers was efficient, averaging 4.6 yards per carry on seven attempts. He also caught his only target for another seven yards. However, he also had a goal-line fumble that was nearly costly.
The matchup with the Vikings is not an especially favorable one for runners. Minnesota has allowed just 4.14 yards per carry and 73 rushing yards per game to running backs. However, it's hard to forget how explosive Akers has been when fully healthy and given opportunities.
Akers should see enough volume to be an RB2 this weekend, though Dare Ogunbowale will likely take the snaps for passing plays.
This game has one of the highest totals of the week at 45.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Akers is a strong option if you're looking for a replacement for Joe Mixon, Isaiah Pacheco, or Ken Walker.
