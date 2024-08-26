CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Value Solidified as No. 1 Pick After Contract Extension
With the announcement that CeeDee Lamb signed a 4-year, 136 million-dollar deal on Monday, it’s officially time to consider Lamb as the number one overall pick in fantasy drafts.
All doubt should be removed about Lamb playing in Week 1. Those who drafted early were hopefully able to get the value as he fell, which was reccommended last week by our own Michael Fabiano.
CeeDee Lamb led the league in targets in 2023, accumulating a whopping 181 and playing a full 17 games. He finished as the WR1 in PPR leagues and has the chance to repeat in 2024 with no real competition for targets in Dallas.
Dak Prescott passed for a league-leading 36 touchdowns last season. We should expect this passing offense to remain explosive with a limited run game in Dallas.
Why You Should Draft Lamb Over Christian McCaffrey
Lamb’s 336 PPR points were second only to Christian McCaffrey (391). Though McCaffrey outscored Lamb by nearly a 60 point margin, there are reasons to think we have already seen peak McCaffrey.
McCaffrey is dealing with a calf strain and has not played in preseason. Calf strains are notoriously slow-healing and reinjure easily. One simply has to look at Joe Burrow from last season to see how it can affect a player. McCaffrey dealt with calf strains in January 2023 and December 2024. Though he is expected to remain the focal point of this offense, the 49ers distribute a few of his touches to Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell, who have also been effective in this offense to start the season. McCaffrey is in his age-28 season, and it would be wise for the Niners to consider his longevity as he has struggled with injury throughout his career.
Lamb, by contrast, has missed only one NFL game in four NFL seasons.
In addition to leading the NFL in catches and targets, Lamb also tied for third among wideouts with 14 carries. Those carries went for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb finished with 14 total touchdowns on the season.
Dak Prescott will be playing for a contract of his own if he doesn’t sign before Week 1, and Mike McCarthy will be campaigning to keep his job. Everyone in Dallas has all the motivation in the world to perform in 2024
Don’t let the idea that Lamb will be double-teamed scare you off unless you also faded Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes with Tyreek Hill. Lamb is in that elite company. In 2023, Lamb was targeted on a career-high 28.3 percent of his routes and caught nearly 75% of those targets even though defenses knew what was coming.
