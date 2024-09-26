Dameon Pierce Fantasy Football Value for Texans-Jaguars in Week 4
Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson provided several critical injury updates for fantasy football managers about Houston's running back situation heading into their game against the Jaguars this Sunday.
The headline of the update was Cam Akers, who catapulted from third on the depth chat to RB1 last week because of injuries, is preparing to start for the Texans again. While that sounds good, he's anything but a must-start in fantasy—more on that in a second.
Wilson also reported initial starting running back Joe Mixon is "week-to-week" as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered in Week 2. That indicates he'll miss his second straight game this week.
The most interesting tidbit was Wilson saying "there's growing optimism" Dameon Pierce is close to returning. Pierce, who started the year as the Texans backup, suffered a strained hamstring in Week 2.
If Pierce was healthy, he'd hold some value in fantasy football. But as is, his value is low and him potentially playing only hurts Akers already-low value. It doesn't make either an interesting start in Week 4.
Akers was the lead back in Week 3 and put forth a disapointing performance, averaging 2.3 yards per carry (9 rushes for 21 yards) and making 1 catch for 8 yards against the Vikings.
He did score a TD on the reception, the Vikings' defense is strong against the run and the game was one-sided toward the Vikings, which gives Akers' truthers some ammunition heading into a game against a porous Jaguars defense. But Akers hasn't produced a good fantasy outing since he was on the Rams in 2022 and the Jags are susceptible to the pass than the run.
Pierce is also a must-sit even if does play. He'd most likely be on a touch count and could re-injure his hamstring on any play.
The Texans backfield is one to steer clear of until Mixon is back. He's the only reliable option and should be in every lineup once his ankle is fully recovered. It doesn't sound like that's this week, but he could be back for a critical Week 5 game against the Bills.