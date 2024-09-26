D’Andre Swift Fantasy Football Value Plummets to New Low
After a breakout season with the Eagles last year, many fantasy football managers thought D'Andre Swift was primed for another strong performance after signing with the Bears this offseason.
Boy were they wrong
Swift has been a complete bust this season, averaging just 6.5 fantasy points per game so far with a high of 8.2 points in PPR leagues. He's averaging 1.8 yards per rush, has only 6 catches in three games, and hasn't scored a TD yet.
For a player who was being picked in the first 5-6 rounds of most drafts, it doesn't get much worse than that. Only now, it has.
Bears backup Roschon Johnson had a 37% snap count share in Week 3 and is expected to continue to eat into Swift's playing time moving forward. Johnson had 8 carries for 30 yards against the Colts and added 4 catches for 32 yards.
That's 10.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues, over half of what Swift has scored total in three games.
As SI Fantasy insider Michael Fabiano stated in his RB Start 'Em, Sit 'Em column, Swift should be on the bench for most fantasy teams in Week 4. Swift has a seemingly good matchup against a Rams defense allowing 5.1 yards per carry (28th in the NFL). But if this turns into a running-back-by-committee situation, which seems likely given Swift's ineffectiveness, he could be a lame duck for the fourth straight week.
At best, think of Swift as a flex play. He's certainly not a RB2 at this point.
Despite getting 33 snaps in the Bears Week 3 game (Swift got 48), Johnson is also a stash-and-see candidate. He looked explosive in his touches against the Colts, but it's far too early to consider him a starter. If Swift gets injured, that changes.
For now, I'd keep Swift on the bench. Not only is he struggling, the Bears offense as a whole hasn't gotten into a rhythm with rookie Caleb Williams under center. Teams are stacking the box against them, and until Williams proves he can make them pay for that consistently, expect Swift to struggle to produce on the field and in fantasy as well.