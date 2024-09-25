Running Backs Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 4
It’s Week 4, folks! It's time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite running backs like Breece Hall or Saquon Barkley, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like James Conner in Week 3!
Fabs’ Top 10 Running backs
1. Breece Hall vs. Broncos
2. Saquon Barkley at Buccaneers
3. Alvin Kamara at Falcons
4. Bijan Robinson vs. Saints
5. Jordan Mason vs. Patriots
6. Kyren Williams at Bears
7. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Seahawks (Mon.)
8. De’Vone Achane vs. Titans (Mon.)
9. Jonathan Taylor vs. Steelers
10. Josh Jacobs vs. Vikings
Complete Week 4 running back rankings (Coming soon!)
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
Jordan Mason vs. Patriots (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Mason has seen his fantasy points drop in his first three games, but I like him to rebound against the Pats. Last week, their defense allowed 28.1 combined PPR points to Breece Hall and Braelon Allen, and both Zach Charbonnet and Zack Moss have beaten them for 14-plus points in the first three weeks. Mason, who is third among backs in rushing yards over expected, remains a solid option.
Start ‘Em
David Montgomery vs. Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Montgomery, listed as a start ‘em last week, scored a touchdown and 21.2 fantasy points in a nice win over the Cardinals. Next up is another plus matchup, this time against the Seahawks. Since the start of last season, their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to home running backs. Home backs have also averaged a bananas 5.4 yards per rush against them.
Aaron Jones at Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones is coming off a huge game against the Texans, scoring a touchdown and 25.8 fantasy points. Next up is a road game against his former team, the Packers, and you know Jones wants to burn his old team. Their defense has allowed 33.2 points to Saquon Barkley and 15.5 points to Jonathan Taylor in their first three games, so Jones should find success in front of his former home crowd.
Tony Pollard at Dolphins (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pollard put up a stinker last week, scoring just 5.9 points in a loss to the Packers. That had a lot to do with the game script, as the Titans were trailing and abandoned the run. Next up is a road date with the Dolphins, who are an absolute mess on offense without Tua Tagovailoa. Their defense is also bad against running backs, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position in 2024.
Brian Robinson Jr. at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson Jr. has been a nice flex after three weeks, averaging 14.4 fantasy points. He should be in starting lineups this week, as he’ll face a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to road running backs dating back to last season. With Austin Ekeler (concussion) injured, Robinson Jr. should also see more snaps and touches in what could be a real barnburner.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Devin Singletary vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- James Conner vs. Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Zack Moss at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Running backs
Sit of the Week
Rachaad White vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers with White must be very concerned, as he’s had an awful start to the season. He’s scored just 11.8 points in his last two games, and rookie Bucky Irving is getting more carries. That’s because White is averaging 2.1 yards per rush and is fifth from last among running backs in terms of rushing yards over expected. I’d keep him on the sidelines against the Eagles this week.
Sit ‘Em
Zach Charbonnet at Lions (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Charbonnet was my start of the week in Week 3, and he went off for two touchdowns and 25.7 points. That makes it tough to sit him, I get it, but you should temper expectations against the Lions. This unit has allowed just 2.8 yards per rush and the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. So, Charbonnet could be in for a mediocre line this weekend.
D’Andre Swift vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift has had a brutal start to this season. In his first three games, he’s averaged a brutal 1.8 yards per rush and 6.5 fantasy points. What’s more, Swift’s Rush EPA is at minus-21. That’s the worst in the league among all backs. So, while this week’s matchup against the Rams is a good one on paper, Swift is tough to trust. At best, he’ll be a risk-reward flex starter in this old-school NFC battle.
J.K. Dobbins vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Dobbins came crashing back down to earth last week, averaging just 2.9 yards per rush and scoring 8.4 points in a loss to Pittsburgh. The good news is he did lead the Chargers backfield in touches, so he still has flex value. Keep in mind, however, that the Chiefs defense has surrendered the third-fewest PPR points to opposing home running backs since the start of last season.
Javonte Williams at Jets (1p.m. ET, CBS): Williams is not only a sit ‘em, but he might be a cut candidate in fantasy leagues. He’s averaging 6.8 points per game, and his 2.2 yards-per-rush average is brutal. He’s also fourth from the bottom among runners in terms of Rush EPA. Williams is also losing touches to Jaleel McLaughlin, and even Tyler Badie was better in last week’s win over the Buccaneers. Williams needs to be on fantasy benches.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Ezekiel Elliott at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jerome Ford at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Zamir White vs. Browns (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)