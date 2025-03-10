Davante Adams' Fantasy Football Value Solid After Signing With the Rams
Davante Adams has a new home … and he’s going back home.
The veteran wideout has signed a two-year, $46 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. A native of California and a college star at Fresno State, Adams lands in what figures to be one of the NFL’s best offenses. This is one of the better landing spots for Adams in terms of teams that could have signed him without also inking his BFF, quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Adams will be catching passes from another veteran signal-caller, Matthew Stafford, and he should see plenty of targets in the offense. I do think Puka Nacua will remain the top Rams wideout in both real and fantasy terms, however, so I don’t see Adams as a WR1 in fantasy leagues. Still, the imminent departure of Cooper Kupp opens up more than eight targets per game based on last season’s totals, so a top-15 finish for Adams is possible.
As for Nacua, I still see him as Stafford’s first option in the passing game since the two have developed a rapport over the last two years. While I do think he could be a bit less reliable in the stat sheets with Adams in the mix, I still consider Nacua a borderline No. 1 option in fantasy leagues. The Rams’ third wideout, Jordan Whittington, will likely see plenty of work in the slot. However, he’s now worth no more than a late-round flier in most 2025 drafts.
Obviously, Adams’ presence in the offense is great news for the aforementioned Stafford. I’m not going to push him into the QB1 conversation at this point, but he should be a more valuable No. 2 fantasy quarterback and matchup-based starter for fantasy managers.