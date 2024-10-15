Davante Adams Heading to the Jets, Creating Fantasy Football Changes
The deal is finally done … Davante Adams is heading to the New York Jets in exchange for a third-round pick that could become a second rounder, per multiples sources.
The move obviously has major fantasy implications for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets, but let’s start in the Big Apple.
Fantasy Impact of Davante Adams Trade on Jets
Adams, who was averaging 15 points in three games with the Silver & Black this season, should at least continue at that sort of pace. Remember, he has a great rapport with Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay, and their close relationship is the main reason Adams ended up with the Jets and not another team.
Speaking of Rodgers, this is clearly good for his value as well. He’s been a mediocre fantasy quarterback this season, and now he should be more reliable as long as he gets protection from his offensive line.
The two losers here are Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard, but more so the latter. Lazard has averaged a surprising 15.2 fantasy points per game this season, and that average is going to drop the second Adams suits up in green and white.
As for Wilson, I don’t see this as a death blow. He’s averaging 16.2 fantasy points per game this season, and I can see him remaining in that ballpark. Does this hurt his ceiling? No question. But Rodgers has supported two solid fantasy wideouts in the past, and both Wilson and Lazard have averaged over 15 fantasy points through the first six games of 2024.
So, at the end of the day, Adams and Wilson should both be WR2 options.
Fantasy Impact of Davante Adams Trade on Raiders
As for the Raiders, well, it’s not nearly as good. Jakobi Meyers becomes the top wideout on the roster, so he’ll see an uptick in value once he returns to action. Tre Tucker will also see an increase in value, though he did nothing in the stat sheets last week even with Adams and Meyers out. He’s worth a fantasy roster spot, but certainly not a starting spot.
If there’s a winner in Las Vegas, it’s Brock Bowers.
The second-best tight end in fantasy football over the first six weeks, he should continue to see a boatload of targets in a Raiders passing game that lacks high-end weapons. Even as a rookie, Bowers will be a virtual must-start player the remainder of the season.