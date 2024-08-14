De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Outlook: Is He a League Winner in 2024?
Across 11 games played, De'Von Achane was one of the most impressive runners in 2023. Just look at these stats:
- 7.8 yards per carry
- 3.0 rushing yards after contact per attempt
- Five rushes of 40+ yards
- 76-yard longest rush
- 17.3 fantasy points per game
According to Fantasy Points data, he also ranked first in explosive run rate, third in missed tackles forced per attempt, and second in yards after contact per attempt.
He did all of that while only logging double-digit attempts in five games.
Achane is expected to lead the Miami backfield, but we should not expect him to have it all to himself. Mike McDaniel is obsessed with speed, and the Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round. Wright has impressed in preseason so far. Raheem Mostert isn't going anywhere, either. Mostert finished as the RB2 in PPR leagues last season, totaling 18 rushing touchdowns. His 21 total touchdowns tied Christian McCaffrey for the most among runners.
Achane missed time last season with an AC Sprain in the preseason vs. Houston, which caused him to miss game one of the season. Then, he missed time with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which caused him to miss another five games. Early reports say Achane has added muscle and improved his route-running, but his smaller frame leaves concern that he could reinjure easily.
Achane's efficiency is impressive, and he is also an excellent receiver, but it's fair to question if he can maintain with a heavier workload. Common sense would say there has to be some regression. For Achane to remain explosive, McDaniel will likely continue to use a committee in Miami. However, the ceiling would be tremendous if Achane could take over this backfield. Without question, Achane will have at least a few massive games for fantasy managers this season.
Right now, Achane is coming off the board as the RB9 (per FantasyPros ADP), usually at the end of the second or beginning of the third round.
At that ADP, I am willing to take a shot, but not without also taking Raheem Mostert or Jaylen Wright later in the draft. Mostert should retain goal-line duties, and Wright looks like Achane 2.0. Mostert is the RB25, coming off the board in the seventh round, and Wright is a late flier in the eleventh.