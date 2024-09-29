Early Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets For Week 5 Include Fields, Darnold
Injuries. Injuries. Injuries.
Entering a week with several big fantasy names out of action, Week 4 saw even more studs go down with injuries. Among them are Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and Rashee Rice … and we still have a few more games to go before the week ends.
To help fantasy managers fill the void, here's an early look at 10 players (and other notables) you should look to add off the waiver wire. For a complete list of adds at the conclusion of the week, be sure to tabs on Jen Piacenti’s list of fantasy free agents to target coming out on Tuesdays. Also, check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes!
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (ESPN – 27.1%; Sleeper – 45%; Yahoo! – 26%)
Robinson has been listed in this space three times, but he’s still a free agent in way too many leagues. That will change this week though, as he saw 14 targets, caught 11 passes for 71 yards and scored 18.1 points against the Cowboys. He’s now seen 38 targets in the first four weeks, as Daniel Jones funnels throws to both Robinson and Malik Nabers.
Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings (ESPN – 43.6%; Sleeper – 61%; Yahoo! – 55%)
Folks, Darnold is the real deal. He’s been listed in this space multiple times, scoring 19-plus points in three straight games, yet he’s still available in a ton of leagues. The system run by head coach Kevin O’Connell is conducive to quarterback success, and Darnold is a perfect example. He also has a revenge game next when he faces the Jets in London.
Justin Fields, QB, Steelers (ESPN – 33.9%; Sleeper – 41%; Yahoo! – 31%)
Like Darnold and Robinson, Fields has been listed in this space often but remains free in too many leagues. That should change after he went off for a season-high 31.9 points in a loss to the Colts. He has now scored a combined 50.3 points in his last two games, and he’ll face a Cowboys defense that is chock full of injuries and bad against the run next.
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers (ESPN – 9.6%; Sleeper – 18%; Yahoo! – 13%)
Wicks busted out in the stat sheets on Sunday afternoon, catching five passes (13 targets) for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. He finished with nearly 25 fantasy points. The Packers also saw Christian Watson go down with an ankle injury, which led to Wicks playing 58 snaps, per PFF. If Watson misses time, Wicks is a virtual must-add.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs (ESPN – 21.5%; Sleeper – 38%; Yahoo! – 35%)
Hunt didn’t score a ton of fantasy points, but he did lead all Chiefs running backs in terms of touches in his first game back with the team. He looked good, averaging 4.9 yards per rush on his 14 carries. Carson Steele and Samaje Perine were a distant second and third in terms of touches. Hunt knows the offense, of course, and should be added this week.
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers (ESPN – 25%; Sleeper – 38%; Yahoo! – 14%)
Legette had a bit of a breakout game against the Bengals, catching six passes for 66 yards with a touchdown. The rookie, who was targeted 10 times, finished with an impressive 19.6 points. The Panthers offense has been far more effective with Andy Dalton under center, and the absence of Adam Thielen (I-R) means more work for Legette moving forward.
Tre Tucker, RB, Raiders (ESPN – 10.1%; Sleeper – 18%; Yahoo! – 9%)
Tucker, coming off a 22.6-point performance against the Panthers, produced another nice stat line against the Browns. With Davante Adams out, he was targeted six times, caught five passes for 41 yards and scored on a rushing touchdown. In all, Tucker finished with 15.4 points. As long as Adams is out of action, Tucker should be rostered in leagues.
Andy Dalton, QB, Panthers (ESPN – 8.9%; Sleeper – 18%; Yahoo! – 14%)
Dalton has taken over the Panthers offense in the last two weeks, producing 539 passing yards, five touchdown strikes and 40.3 fantasy points. With the bye weeks starting up, the Red Rifle should be added for those managers dealing with quarterback issues. He doesn’t have a great matchup against the Bears next, but he does get Washington in Week 7.
Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers (ESPN – 6.2%; Sleeper – 18%; Yahoo! – 15%)
The tight end position is a dumpster fire, so it’s notable that Otton has been getting more work in recent weeks. In fact. He’s been targeted 17 times and has 13 catches in his last two games, scoring a combined 20.9 points. With Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert on byes in Week 5, Otton could be a viable streamer against the Falcons on Thursday night.
Joe Flacco, QB, Colts (ESPN – 0.2%; Sleeper – 3%; Yahoo! – 1%)
The Colts lost Anthony Richardson in Sunda’s win over the Steelers, and Flacco showed he still has some of that old magic left. He threw for just 168 yards, but the veteran connected on touchdown passes to both Josh Downs and Drew Ogletree and scored 15 points. If he is forced into duty again next week. Flacco would be a startable asset against the Jaguars.
Notables: Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers; Cam Akers, RB, Rams; Rico Dowdle, RB, Cowboys; Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars; Trey Sermon, RB, Colts; Josh Downs, WR, Colts; Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams; Jordan Whittington, WR, Rams; Taysom Hill, TE, Saints; Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers