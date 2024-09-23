Early Week 4 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Include Fields, Jennings
The first few weeks of the NFL season are when fantasy managers go to school. We find out which players are better or worse than we’ve projected, who might be seeing more of fewer snaps, and which defenses are good or bad against the pass, the run, etc. With that said, it’s in these early games where we’re also going to see the most action on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.
After all, no one wants to miss out on the next Puka Nacua!
Here's 10 players you should be looking to add off the waiver wire heading into the Sunday night game. For a complete list of waiver adds, be sure to tabs on Jen Piacenti’s list of fantasy free agents to target coming out on Tuesdays. Also, be sure to check out Fantasy Dirt with me and Lindsay Rhodes five days a week!
Justin Fields, QB, Steelers (ESPN – 24.1%; Sleeper – 27%; Yahoo! – 16%)
Fields was listed in this space last week, but he’s still widely available in fantasy leagues. That will likely change this week, however, as he beat the Chargers for a pair of scores (one passing, one rushing) and 18.4 points. Fields has led the Steelers to a 3-0 record, so he’s all but secured the starting role over Russell Wilson. He’ll face the Colts in Week 4.
Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings (ESPN – 16.2%; Sleeper – 38%; Yahoo! – 29%)
Don’t look now, but Darnold has scored a combined 43.1 fantasy points over the last two weeks. That includes a four-touchdown, 23.2-point performance in a win over the Texans. He’s found success in the offense of coach Kevin O’Connell, and it doesn’t hurt to have a stud wideout like Justin Jefferson at his disposal. Darnold faces Green Bay next.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (ESPN – 42.8%; Sleeper – 63%; Yahoo! – 45%)
Could it be that the Chargers new coaching staff has breathed new life into Johnston? He found the end zone against the Steelers and has now scored three touchdowns in his last two games. The offense isn’t going to allow him to post massive totals, but as long as he’s scoring touchdowns, Johnston is going to be worthy of a roster spot in all leagues.
Braelon Allen, RB, Jets (ESPN – 28%; Sleeper – 47%; Yahoo! – 36%)
If we learned anything from Thursday’s game against the Patriots, it’s that Allen is “a thing.” Even with Breece Hall ahead of him, the rookie still saw 14 touches including one look in the red zone. He’s now more than just a handcuff for Hall, as Allen is getting enough work in the Jets offense to have standalone fantasy value as a flex starter in most leagues.
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers (ESPN – 36%; Sleeper – 43%; Yahoo! – 30%)
Jennings saw a ton more burn (and snaps) with both Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle out, and he made the most of it … boy, did he. The veteran hauled in 11 passes for 175 yards, scored three touchdowns and finished with 46.5 fantasy points. Jennings had scored just two touchdowns in his previous 31 games combined! Obviously, he’ll be a hot add.
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers (ESPN – 32.8%; Sleeper – 44%; Yahoo! – 35%)
Irving, listed in this space last week, had three more carries and 53 more rushing yards than Rachaad White in a loss to the Broncos. The rookie is a better pure runner than White, who had a dreadful 2.8 yards-per-rush average in the game and is near the bottom of the league in many advanced metrics. Irving could be turning this backfield into a committee.
Cole Kmet, TE, Bears (ESPN – 26.1%; Sleeper – 46%; Yahoo! – 40%)
Kmet had been quiet in his first two games of the season, scoring a combined 8.1 points. He went off in Week 3, however, catching 10 of his 11 targets for 97 yards with a touchdown and scoring 25.7 fantasy points. The TE8 from last season, Kmet’s snaps are back on the level of a potential fantasy starter, and he’s playing at what is a super-thin position.
Allen Lazard, WR, Jets (ESPN – 34.3%; Sleeper – 40%; Yahoo! – 30%)
Garrett Wilson was by far the most highly-coveted wideout in fantasy drafts, but it’s Lazard who leads their receivers in points after three weeks. In fact, he’s averaging 14.6 points per game and is playing a full complement of snaps. Lazard has a rapport with Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay, and that’s clearly been to his advantage thus far.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (ESPN – 14.9%; Sleeper – 34%; Yahoo! – 20%)
Robinson isn’t the sexiest name in fantasy football, but take a look at his numbers. In his first three games, he’s been targeted 24 times and is averaging 11.6 PPR points. That’s right around what Garrett Wilson is averaging! Opportunities are king, and Robinson, even in a less-than-stellar offense, is seeing more than enough to be on fantasy rosters.
Cam Akers, RB, Texans (ESPN – 35%; Sleeper – 58%; Yahoo! – 46%)
Akers was a hot add in the middle of last week, as injury reports suggested both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce could be out against the Vikings. That came to fruition, leading to Akers seeing 10 touches with a touchdown in what was a blowout loss. If Akers gets another start in Week 4 against the Jaguars, he’d be a risk-reward flex starter in some leagues.
Notables: Jalen Tolbert, WR, Cowboys; Andy Dalton, QB, Panthers; Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Broncos; DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots; Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders; Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals; Jailon Nailor, WR, Vikings; Tyler Conklin, TE, Jets