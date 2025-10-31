Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Devonta Smith
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it's always important to try to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Trade Targets
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants: Dart has been productive since taking over as the Giants starting quarterback, scoring 19-plus points in all but one of his five games. He still won’t be too expensive in a trade either, and his schedule is very attractive down the stretch. Dart gets the Bears, Packers, Lions, Commanders and Raiders among his more favorable opponents, so go and get him now if possible.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns: Judkins is day to day with a bum shoulder, but the injury doesn’t seem too serious. First off, I would add Dylan Sampson off the wire as insurance. Then, I’d put in an offer for Judkins. He has the easiest rest-of-season strength of schedule among running backs, as Judkins gets plus matchups against the Ravens, Raiders, Titans, Bears and Bills moving forward.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs: Hunt is likely to be the Chiefs lead back while Isiah Pacheco is out (unless the team trades for a running back before the deadline). If Hunt does remain the lead runner, he could be a cheaper trade target for the stretch run. Kansas City runners have one of the most favorable schedules among running backs for the rest of the season too, so Hunt is a worthwhile target.
Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles: Whether it’s Smith or A.J. Brown, now is the time to pounce on one of the Eagles wideouts in a trade. Neither has been consistent this season, but the rest-of-season schedule bodes well for that to change. In the coming weeks, they’ll go up against several favorable opponents including the Packers, Lions, Cowboys, Raiders, and Commanders. Make an offer now.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals: If I could get Harrison Jr. before Monday’s game against Dallas at Jerry World, I’d do it. They’re awful against wideouts, and them being on the slate is part of Harrison Jr.’s appeal. Overall, Arizona receivers have one of the more favorable schedules for the rest of the season, including games against the Cowboys, Jaguars, Rams and Falcons.