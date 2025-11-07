Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Emeka Egbuka
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never a bad time to start looking into improving your roster, especially now before the deadline hits. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Trade Targets
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants: Dart has been productive since taking over as the Giants starting quarterback, scoring 19-plus points in all but one of his six games. He still won’t be too expensive in a trade either, and his schedule is very attractive down the stretch. Dart gets the Bears, Packers, Lions, Commanders and Raiders among his more favorable opponents, so go and get him now if possible.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns: Judkins is day to day with a bum shoulder, but the injury doesn’t seem too serious. First off, I would add Dylan Sampson off the wire as insurance. Then, I’d put in an offer for Judkins. He has the second-easiest rest-of-season strength of schedule among running backs, as Judkins gets plus matchups against the Ravens, Raiders, Titans, Bears and Bills moving forward.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: Warren isn’t putting up huge fantasy numbers, but he’s put up double digits in all but two of his seven contests. He also has one of the most favorable schedules among running backs for the rest of the season, facing plus matchups against the Bengals, Bears, Bills, Ravens and Dolphins. Warren won’t be super expensive to add in a trade either, so go ahead and make an offer.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers: Egbuka has hit a bit of a slide lately, as he has failed to score single digits in each of his last three games. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury, which could be part of the reason for his decreased numbers. He should be closer to 100 percent after the bye, however, and Egbuka is still seeing plenty of targets in the pass attack from Baker Mayfield moving forward.
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: Andrews has started to pick up some statistical steam, so you might have missed a chance to get him cheap. Still, the fact that Lamar Jackson is back and the fact that he has the most favorable strength of schedule among tight ends makes it worth making an offer. Games against the Vikings, Bengals (twice), Steelers, Patriots and Packers are all terrific based on the numbers.