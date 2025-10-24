Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Jaylen Warren
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!”
With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Trade Targets
Jared Goff, QB, Lions: Goff has averaged under 17 fantasy points per game, which is down from his total in 2024. Still, now is the time to grab him in a trade. He has five games left in the fantasy season at Ford Field (where he usually scored big points), including against the Giants (3rd-most points allowed to quarterbacks), Cowboys (1st) and Steelers (5th). He also faces the Commanders (6th) on the road.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: Warren has been solid this season, averaging 14.5 points per game. That ranks ahead of Ashton Jeanty, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Breece Hall! He also faces one of the easiest schedules among running backs the rest of the season. He faces the Chargers (9th-most points allowed to running backs), Bengals (1st), Bears (11th), Bills (6th), Ravens (2nd), and Dolphins (3rd).
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings: I had Addison on this list last week, and he went put up another nice total for fantasy managers. In fact, he’s averaging the sixth-most points among wide receivers who have played at least three games (more than Justin Jefferson!) Addison also has a very favorable schedule based on fantasy points allowed data, so get him now before his stock rises more.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants: Robinson is averaging 13.1 points per game … that’s more than Ladd McConkey … and he’s had a combined 35.9 points in his last two games. Robinson also has a great rest-of-season schedule, facing the Eagles (11th-most points allowed the wide receivers), Bears (9th), Packers (15th), Lions (8th), Patriots (14th), Commanders (10th), and Raiders (4th).
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders: McLaurin has been a dud this season, but he’s getting closer to a return from an injured quadriceps. Deebo Samuel Sr. is also a bit banged up, so there is a world where McLaurin is the best fantasy wide receiver in Washington for the rest of the season. The veteran has to be very reasonably priced in a trade, and I’d make an offer now while the dip in his value remains.