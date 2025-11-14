Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Zay Flowers
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and we're starting to get to the point where trades need to be made before the deadline in your league hits. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Trade Targets
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: Hurts is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season, scoring just 12 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. There’s also some drama in the Eagles offense with A.J. Brown, who told fantasy managers to get rid of him! Regardless, Hurts has one of the easiest rest-of-season strength of schedule among quarterbacks, so put in an offer where possible.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars: Etienne Jr. has failed to hit double digits in three of his last five games, though he has been better in the last two weeks. Regardless, he shouldn’t be overly expensive to acquire in a fantasy trade, and he has a favorable schedule moving forward. In fact, Etienne Jr. gets the Cardinals, Titans, and Jets among his better opponents. In all, he has the 10th-easiest slate among backs.
Woody Marks, RB, Texans: Marks made a big move last week, as he took the starting job from Nick Chubb and saw a near 33% touch share in the Houston offense. That should be the case moving forward, as he’s simply a better playmaker than his veteran teammate. He also has some good matchups ahead, including games against the Titans, Bills, Cardinals, and Raiders. I’d get Marks now before it’s too late.
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens: Flowers isn’t putting up huge numbers, but he has scored double digits in three straight games. His stats should increase with Lamar Jackson back under center too, and he has one of the more favorable rest-of-season strength of schedule at wide receiver. Flowers has plus matchups against the Jets, Bengals (twice), Steelers and the Packers, so get him in a trade for the stretch run.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants: Robinson doesn’t put up high-end totals, but he is a consistent double-digit producer in the stat sheets. He also has the best rest-of-season strength of schedule among wide receivers, as he faces the Packers, Lions, Commanders, and Raiders down the stretch. I also like that Jameis Winston will be under center, as the G-Men should throw the ball more often moving forward.