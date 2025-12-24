Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 17: Start the Steelers DST
Were the Cowboys your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy defense streamers for Week 17!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football DST Streamers For Week 17
Saints defense at Titans (50%): Fantasy managers looking for a defense that should be on the waiver wire to stream this week should consider the Saints. Listed in this column a week ago, the boys from the bayou posted a massive stat line in a win over the Jets. Next on the slate is a road matchup against the Titans, who have allowed 51 sacks (tied for third most in the league this season) and have committed 17 giveaways.
Patriots defense at Jets (48.1%): The Patriots defense is in a great spot to put up a solid stat line for fantasy managers against Brady Cook and the Jets. Their offense has averaged just 16.8 points and 260.5 net yards over the last four weeks, and it's committed eight giveaways and 14 sacks during that span. The Patriots have a lot on the line in terms of playoff seeding, so New England’s defense should produce well.
Steelers defense at Browns (40.3%): The Steelers have the inside track on the AFC North crown, and playing against rookie Shedeur Sanders and the Browns (who won’t have Quinshon Judkins) makes their defense a great start. Over the last four weeks, Cleveland has committed nine giveaways (tied for first) and allowed 11 sacks of their quarterbacks. In what could be a pretty low-scoring affair, I’d start the “Steel Curtain.” The one note is if the Ravens lose on Saturday, the Steelers will clinch the division and might rest some starts in this game.
Lions defense at Vikings (40.1%): The Vikings enter this week with 51 sacks allowed (tied for the third most) and the most giveaways for the season … and now they’ll be starting a former third-string quarterback in Max Brosmer against the Lions. He has thrown 47 career passes in the NFL, and four have resulted in an interception. That makes Detroit’s defense a solid starting option, and it's still on the waiver wire in many leagues.
Buccaneers defense at Dolphins (20%): The Buccaneers defense hasn’t been reliable in most leagues, but it can be used when the matchup is favorable. That’s the case this week, as they head south to face the Dolphins. Rookie Quinn Ewers will be making only his second NFL start. In his debut as Miami’s starter last week, Ewers threw for 313 yards but was picked off twice and fumbled twice. Look for the Bucs to find success.