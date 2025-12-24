Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 17: Start Harrison Mevis
Was Matt Prater your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy kicker streamers for Week 17!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football K Streamers For Week 17
Harrison Mevis at Falcons (37.6%): Mevis has been like an early Christmas gift for fantasy fans, scoring a combined 34 points in his last three games. What’s more, he’s scored 12 or more points in three of his last five games. He should remain a solid option this week against the Falcons, who have allowed 18 field goals and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers over the last eight weeks of action.
Cam Little at Colts (35.6%): Little has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football in recent weeks, scoring at least 11 points in three straight games and four of his last five. That sort of success should continue against the Colts, who have allowed the most points to enemy kickers over the last eight weeks. Little also beat Indianapolis for 11 fantasy points back in Week 14, so a similar stat line is certainly well within reach in Week 17.
Andy Borregales at Jets (24.1%): The Jets are like a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club … they’re the gift that just keeps on giving to kickers all year long. All but two booters have scored at least eight fantasy points against the Men in Green, and the position has scored 11 or more points seven times. That includes four kickers who have hit that mark or surpassed it since Week 12. Expect Borreagles to produce.
Evan McPherson vs. Cardinals (15.9%): McPherson scored 10 points in last week’s win over the Dolphins, and he’s scored double digits in three of his last four games. He has a terrific matchup this week as well, facing a Cardinals defense that’s been vulnerable to kickers. In fact, their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing booters since Week 9. The veteran is a free agent in a lot of fantasy leagues as well.
Will Reichard vs. Lions (14.4%): Reichard, listed as a start ’em last week, put up 11 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He has now scored at least 10 points in three of his last four games, and this week’s matchup against the Lions makes him a nice option once again. Their defense has surrendered more than 10 fantasy points per game to kickers since Week 9, and Reichard beat them for 11 points earlier in the season.