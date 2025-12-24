Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 17: Start Brock Purdy
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy quarterback streamers for Week 17!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football QB Streamers For Week 17
Bo Nix at Chiefs (48.7%): Nix threw for a career-high 352 yards last week, but he still scored a disappointing 15.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Jaguars. I like him to rebound this week, as he faces a demoralized Chiefs team that just allowed two touchdowns and 18 fantasy points to rookie Cam Ward. Denver is playing for postseason seeding in the AFC, while Kansas City is simply playing out the stretch.
Brock Purdy vs. Bears (42%): Purdy has been on a heater in the stat sheets lately, scoring a combined 57.1 fantasy points in his last two games. In that time, he has thrown for eight touchdowns with just one interception. I’d start him against the Bears, who have allowed 16-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks eight times this season. That includes six with more than 19 fantasy points, and three with more than 26 points.
Jacoby Brissett at Bengals (36.6%): Since Week 6, Brissett has quietly been the sixth-best quarterback in fantasy football. He’s been held under 18.9 points just once in his 10 starts for the Cardinals, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a nice option this week. Over the last eight weeks, their pass defense has surrendered 11 touchdown passes and the fifth-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks in 2025.
Trevor Lawrence at Colts (22.6%): Lawrence has been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football in the last month, so I’m shocked to see him started in so few leagues. Even on Sleeper, he’s started in just 26% of leagues. He’s a terrific option against the Colts, who just surrendered five touchdown passes and 30-plus fantasy points to Brock Purdy. If Lawrence is on the wire or on your bench, I’d consider starting him this week.
Tyler Shough at Titans (5.3%): Shough has looked good over the last four weeks of action, scoring at least 17.1 fantasy points in each start while averaging 18.5 points per game in that span. I’m not telling you to start him in fantasy football championship week in traditional leagues that use one quarterback. Still, the rookie is well worth considering in Superflex formats based on a favorable matchup against the three-win Titans.