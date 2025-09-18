Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers Week 3: Start Caleb Williams
Was Joe Burrow your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 3!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 30% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football QB Streamers Week 3
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots (28.5%): Maye was awesome last week, scoring 26.3 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. He’s now scored 42.1 points in his first two games, and a matchup against the Steelers is surprisingly favorable after two weeks. Believe it or not, Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed an average of nearly 23 fantasy points per game to non-elite QBs like Justin Fields and Sam Darnold.
Caleb Williams at Lions (24.9%): Williams has scored a combined 41.2 points in his first two games, and I like him this week against a banged up and vulnerable Dallas defense. Last week, this unit allowed 450 passing yards, three touchdowns and 30.3 points to Russell Wilson. The total in this game started at 49.5 (O/U) over on DraftKings, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring NFC affair at Soldier Field.
Daniel Jones at Titans (21%): Unbelievably, Jones is the second-best quarterback in all fantasy football after two weeks. Like I always say, the NFL is only predictable in its yearly unpredictability! Jones looked good last week against a tough Broncos defense, and this week’s matchup in Tennessee makes him a viable starting option. If Jones can post a nice total against the Titans, his stock will soar further.
Jake Browning at Vikings (1.4%): Browning is the new starting quarterback in Cincinnati, and he’s a viable streamer against the Vikings. Their defense allowed more than 20 fantasy points to Caleb Williams in Week 1, and Browning beat them for 19 points in his lone start against them (2023). What’s more, Browning averaged around 19 fantasy points in his seven starts that season, so he does have QB1 appeal.
Sam Darnold vs. Saints (1.2%): Darnold hasn’t been great in his first two starts of the season, averaging just over 10 points per game. Still, those in need could do worse than start him against the Saints. In their first two games of the season, both at home, their defense allowed 18.3 points to Kyler Murray and 21.8 points to Mac Jones. You can actually grab Darnold off the waiver wire in a lot of leagues.