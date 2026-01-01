Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks For Week 18: Start Bears WR Luther Burden III
Fab’s Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed statistical expectations based on a matchup or simple volume. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily all season.
Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 18
Tyler Shough at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shough has been on fire the last five games, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in each game, including two with more than 21 points. While a game against the Falcons is meaningless in terms of the postseason for New Orleans, the Saints will want to finish on a high note after winning each of their last four games. Atlanta has also allowed the seventh-most points to quarterbacks since Week 10.
Emanuel Wilson at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Packers are expected to rest their starters, including Josh Jacobs, who has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks. In that scenario, Wilson would likely get enough touches to warrant using as a No. 2 fantasy running back or flex starter. The matchup against the Vikings isn’t great on paper, admittedly, but Wilson has had success this season and is a volume play.
Dylan Sampson at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sampson led the Browns' backfield in touches in the first game without Quinshon Judkins, putting him on the flex-starter radar against the Bengals. Their defense has been generous to running backs, allowing the 10th-most points per game since Week 10. I wouldn’t expect Sampson to post a huge stat line, but he should be good for 10-plus points in this AFC North competition.
Luther Burden III vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Burden III returned to action with a bang last Sunday night, scoring 27.8 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He has now scored double digits in each of his past three games, and he’s seen at least four targets in four straight contests. I’d start him against the Lions, who have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts in the last eight weeks.
AJ Barner at 49ers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN): Barner has posted a combined 28.3 points in his last two games, and he’s seen at least six targets in two of his past three contests overall. I’d stream him where needed in a massive Saturday night matchup against the 49ers, who have allowed 10-plus fantasy points to tight ends 12 times this season. Barner is still a free agent in a lot of leagues, so add and start him for Week 18.