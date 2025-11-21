Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 12: Start Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett
Fab's’Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Brissett put up huge numbers last week, recording 452 yards with two touchdowns and 21.9 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He also set an NFL record with 47 completions on 57 attempts, and he’s been consistent for fantasy fans as a starter. I’d start him against the Jaguars, who have allowed five field generals to beat them for at least 20 points since Week 5.
Kenneth Gainwell at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jaylen Warren suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Bengals, which allowed Gainwell more chances in the offense. He took full advantage with 105 total yards, two touchdowns and 29.5 fantasy points. If Warren is unable to play against the Bears, Gainwell would be a strong RB2 option. Their defense has allowed two backs to beat them for 19-plus points since Week 8.
Emanuel Wilson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Josh Jacobs (knee) was injured in Sunday’s win over the Giants, leaving Wilson to take over the featured role in Green Bay’s offense. He put up 49 total yards, a touchdown and a respectable 13.9 fantasy points on 12 touches. Jacobs has been diagnosed with a knee contusion and could miss this week’s game, so Wilson could become a viable RB2/flex starter.
Michael Wilson vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson stepped up in the absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendicitis), posting 15 catches for 185 yards and 33.5 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. With Harrison Jr’s status for Week 12 in question, it’s a good idea to grab (and maybe start) Wilson in case he’s Arizona’s lead wideout again. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most points per game to the perimeter.
Darnell Mooney at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Falcons will be without Drake London this week (and maybe longer) due to a knee injury, so Mooney should see more work in the passing game. The matchup is favorable too, as the Saints have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers since Week 8. So, fantasy fans desperate for a wide receiver or flex can roll the dice with Mooney this week.