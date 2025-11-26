Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 13: Start Broncos RB RJ Harvey
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
Jacoby Brissett at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett has been on absolute fire since taking over as the Cardinals starting quarterback, scoring at least 18.7 fantasy points in all five games. In fact, he’s sixth in points at the position since Week 6. I’d start him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to three different quarterbacks since Week 10.
RJ Harvey at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Harvey was a disappointment in his first game without J.K. Dobbins, scoring just eight fantasy points in a win over the Chiefs. Still, he has flex appeal this week based on a matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to backs since Week 9, and six different runners have beaten them for 17-plus points since Week 4.
Devin Neal at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Neal should see a bigger role in the Saints' offense with Alvin Kamara (knee) banged up, making the rookie a potential sleeper against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and six have beaten them for 16-plus points. That includes four backs who beat Miami for more than 20 fantasy points this season.
Troy Franklin at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Franklin has quietly been the best Broncos wideout in the last month-plus, scoring 12-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games, including one with nearly 27 points. He’s a strong sleeper this week, as he faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-most points per game to opposing perimeter receivers over the last four weeks of action.
Chimere Dike vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dike posted a career-high 21.4 fantasy points in last week’s loss to Seattle, and he’s now scored 16-plus points in three of his last five games. With Calvin Ridley out for the season, the rookie should continue to see more targets in a matchup against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed 15-plus fantasy points to four different wide receivers since Week 10 (three games).