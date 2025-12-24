Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 17: Start Saints QB Tyler Shough
Fab’s Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed statistical expectations based on a matchup or simple volume. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 17
Tyler Shough at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Shough has looked good over the last four weeks of action, scoring at least 17.1 fantasy points in each start while averaging 18.5 points per game in that span. I’m not telling you to start him in fantasy football championship week in traditional leagues that use one quarterback, but the rookie is well worth a look in Superflex formats based on a favorable matchup against the three-win Titans.
Rhamondre Stevenson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Patriots lost TreVeyon Henderson last week to a concussion, so he could be sidelined in fantasy championship week. If that’s the case, Stevenson becomes a strong starting option. The Jets have been awful against running backs in the last four weeks, allowing the second-most points to the position (not including what Taysom Hill did last week). Stevenson should produce this week.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Tracy Jr. took a step back in the stat sheets last week, scoring a modest 9.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. He had finished with 16 or more points in three of his previous four games, however, and I like him as a flex option against the Raiders. Since Week 9, their leaky defense has allowed eight total touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Jauan Jennings vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jennings has scored 13-plus points in four straight games and six of his last seven overall, so he’s become a solid starter in fantasy land. He had a plus matchup at home against the Bears next on the schedule, as their defense has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers since Week 9. Look for the veteran to fill up the stat sheets again on Sunday night.
Stefon Diggs at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Diggs isn't a traditional sleeper, but he's not a must start player. either. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week, as the veteran faces a nice matchup against the Jets. Their defense just allowed 36.8 points to Chris Olave last week, and Brian Thomas Jr. beat them for 17.1 points the previous week. In all, at least one receiver has had 17-plus points against them in three straight weeks.