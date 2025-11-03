Fab's Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Bengals QB Joe Flacco
Week 9 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 10!
If your leagues are like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. The NFL will once again have four teams off this week, as the Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Titans are all off the board. Regardless, the waiver wire be very important to fill in missing fantasy starters.
With that said, here's 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 10
Joe Flacco, QB, Bengals (53%): How is Flacco still a free agent in more than 40 percent of leagues? Since taking over as the starter in Cincinnati, he’s scored 18-plus points in all four games, including three with more than 25 points. In Week 9, he threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns, scoring 30.7 points in a loss to the Bears. With numbers like that, there is no reason Flacco should be available.
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (28%): Pierce put up a strong stat line in Week 9 with six catches, 115 yards and 17.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He also saw 13 targets, which is a season high. Pierce has now scored 10-plus points in four of his last six games, and he’s seen double-digit targets in two of his last three games. Pierce and his teammate, Josh Downs (60%), should both be added.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (27%): Loveland had his big breakout game against the lowly Bengals defense, posting six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win. He played a season-high 64 snaps and ran 35 routes, as Cole Kmet was banged up in the contest. The rookie isn’t suddenly a must-start in fantasy leagues, but his arrow is definitely pointing upward heading into Week 10.
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars (25%): The loss of Travis Hunter (knee, IR) opened the door for Washington to play a bigger role in the Jaguars offense. He took full advantage, as the young wideout posted eight catches for 90 yards on nine targets against the Raiders. Brian Thomas Jr. was injured in his game too, so Washington’s role should remain pretty hefty again heading into Week 10.
Theo Johnson, TE, Giants (22%): Johnson has quietly put up starter-worthy numbers for fantasy fans over the last six weeks. In that time, he’s scored double digits in four contests, including 11.7 points in a loss to the 49ers in Week 9. The Giants are in need of playmakers in the passing game without Malik Nabers, and Johnson appears to have become one of them. He’s a nice bye-week option.
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns (20%): Quinshon Judkins injured his shoulder in Week 8 and was unable to return, so Sampson and Jerome Ford (12%) will both be worth a look off the waiver wire as insurance. The Browns had a bye in Week 9, so that could give Judkins time to heal. Still, it makes sense to grab Sampson (or Ford if you can’t land Sampson) just in case Judkins is forced to miss time.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders (10%): Jayden Daniels suffered a disclocated elbow on his non-throwing arm in Sunday night’s blowout loss to the Seahawks, so it looks like Mariota will be the starter moving forward. He had some success for fantasy fans earlier in the season when Daniels was also injured, and his skills as a runner make him a viable fantasy option when the matchup is right.
DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots (6%): Douglas had his best game of the season in Week 9, catching four passes for 100 yards with a touchdown in a win over the Falcons. In all, he put up 20 fantasy points. The Patriots also lost Kayshon Boutte, who left the game with a bum hamstring and was unable to return. Regardless, Douglas is worth a look off the wire for those in need of a wideout in Week 10.
Terrell Jennings, RB, Patriots (3%): Jennings moved up the depth chart in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson, turning 12 touches into a touchdown and 11.4 fantasy points. He still played far fewer snaps than TreVeyon Henderson, but Jennings clearly got enough work to land on the fantasy radar. If Stevenson is unable to go next week against the Buccaneers, Jennings will be worth a roster spot.
Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers (1%): The Packers might have lost Tucker Kraft for a while, as he suffered a knee injury that coach Matt LaFleur said “does not look good.” In a worst-case scenario, that would open the door for Musgrave to play a much bigger role in the Packers offense moving forward. A talented player, he was actually drafted ahead of Kraft in 2023. He’ll be a hot pickup ahead of Week 10.
Notable Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (39%)
Justin Fields, Jets (35%)
J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (25%)
Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (20%)
Davis Mills, Texans (0%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
Isaiah Davis, Jets (34%)
Devin Singletary, Giants (28%)
Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (26%)
Blake Corum, Rams (14%)
Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (8%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Troy Franklin, Broncos (55%)
Tez Johnson, Buccaneers (49%)
Christian Watson, Packers (33%)
Darius Slayton, Giants (29%)
Calvin Austin III, Steelers (24%)
Tory Horton, Seahawks (14%)
Olamide Zaccheaus, Bears (3%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
Juwan Johnson, Saints (43%)
Cade Otton, Buccaneers (35%)
Dalton Schultz, Texans (29%)
Mason Taylor, Jets (25%)
AJ Barner, Seahawks (24%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers (56%)
Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans (53%)
Michael Badgley, Colts (52%)
Cam Little, Jaguars (18%)
Cairo Santos, Bears (13%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 10