Fab's Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Broncos WR Troy Franklin
Week 10 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 11!
If your leagues are like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. The NFL will only have two teams on a bye this coming week, as the Colts and Saints are off the board. Regardless, the waiver wire remains important to fill in missing fantasy starters either due to byes or injuries.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks Week 11
Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders (60%): Tucker’s numbers have not been great lately, but I’m still adding him if I need help at wide receiver. With Jakobi Meyers in Jacksonville after a deadline trade, Tucker is now the de facto No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas. Whether it’s for depth purposes or you’re looking for a potential bye-week replacement, Tucker is well worth a look off the waiver wire this week.
Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos (59%): Believe it or not, but Franklin has been the best wide receiver in Denver, ahead of Courtland Sutton, in the last four weeks. In that time, he’s seen a combined 37 targets and has scored at least 12.9 fantasy points in three contests. That includes a 15-point performance against the Raiders in Week 10. The Oregon product has clearly pushed onto the flex starter radar.
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars (56%): The losses of Travis Hunter (knee, I-R) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) has opened the door for Washington to play a bigger role in the Jaguars offense. He has taken full advantage of the opportunity too, scoring a combined 34.9 PPR fantasy points in the last two weeks. With Hunter out at least two more games and BTJ a question mark, Washington is a must-add player.
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (54%) *: Pierce put up another strong stat line in Week 10 with four catches, 84 yards and 18.4 fantasy points in a win over Atlanta. He has now scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games, and he’s also seen double-digit targets in two of those games. The Colts do have a bye in Week 11, but I’ll still look to add the talented wide receiver for the stretch run and the fantasy postseason.
Joe Flacco, QB, Bengals (53%): How is Flacco still a free agent in more than 40 percent of leagues? Since taking over as the starter in Cincinnati, he’s scored 18-plus points in all four games, including three with more than 25 points. In Week 9, he threw for 470 yards and four touchdowns, scoring 30.7 points in a loss to the Bears. Even coming off a bye week, there is no reason Flacco should be available.
Tez Johnson, WR, Buccaneers (53%): The Buccaneers are still without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so Johnson remains one of the top options in the offense for Baker Mayfield. That was once again evident in Week 10, as he scored two touchdowns and 20.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Patriots. As long as Godwin remains on the sidelines, Johnson should be owned and used as a flex starter.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns (52%): Jeudy is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 19.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Jets. He was targeted 12 times in the game, and he’s now seen double-digit targets in two of his last four games. I’m not saying Jeudy is suddenly a fantasy starter again, but you can do worse than utilize him as a bye-week option or when he has a very favorable opponent.
Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers (38%): Otton, one of my favorite Week 10 streamers, went off for nine catches, 82 yards and 17.2 fantasy points. He has now scored 10-plus points in four of his last five games, and he’s seen at least five targets in all of those contests. Otton clearly has a nice rapport with Mayfield, and he’ll continue to see plenty of opportunities as long as Godwin remains on the sidelines.
Theo Johnson, TE, Giants (31%): Johnson has quietly put up starter-worthy numbers for fantasy fans over the last seven weeks. In that span, he’s scored double digits five times, including 14.5 points in a loss to the Bears in Week 10. The Giants need playmakers in the passing game without Malik Nabers, and Johnson appears to have become one of them. He’s become a startable asset this season.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders (28%): Mariota will be the Commanders’ starting quarterback into the foreseeable future, as Jayden Daniels was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. He posted a nice stat line against the Lions, scoring 18.7 points in a blowout loss. He has now scored 17-plus points in four games he’s started, and he gets a plus matchup against Miami next week.
Notable Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (42%)
Tyler Shough, Saints (8%) *
Dillon Gabriel, Browns (8%)
Russell Wilson, Giants (4%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
Tyjae Spears, Titans (52%)
Devin Singletary, Giants (49%)
Emari Demercado, Cardinals (37%)
Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (36%)
Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (10%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Darius Slayton, Giants (51%)
Chimere Dike, Titans (32%)
Jayden Higgins, Texans (17%)
Cedric Tillman, Browns (16%)
Jalen Nailor, Vikings (3%)
Kyle Williams, Patriots (6%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
Juwan Johnson, Saints (60%) *
Dalton Schultz, Texans (33%)
Luke Musgrave, Packers (29%)
Noah Fant, Bengals (8%)
Dawson Knox, Bills (2%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
Jason Myers, Seahawks (57%)
Will Reichard, Vikings (40%)
Cam Little, Jaguars (33%)
Nick Folk, Jets (6%)
Joey Slye, Titans (2%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 11