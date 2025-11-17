Fab's Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker
Week 11 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 12!
If your leagues are like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. The NFL will have four teams on a bye this coming week, as the Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins and Commanders are off board. As a result, the waiver wire remains important to fill in missing fantasy starters either due to byes or injuries.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks Week 12
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (58%): Pierce had a strong stat line in Week 10 with four catches, 84 yards and 18.4 fantasy points in a win over Atlanta. He has recorded 14-plus points in three of his last four games, and he’s also seen double-digit targets in two of those games. The Colts are coming off a bye, so Pierce didn’t get picked up much last week. I’d look to add him now for the stretch run and fantasy playoffs.
Juwan Johnson, Saints (58%): Johnson was dropped in some leagues due to the Saints’ bye, so I would check to see if he’s available. He’s been very consistent, scoring 10-plus points in each of his last four games, including a 19.2-point performance against Carolina in Week 10. Tight end has been a dumpster fire this season, and Johnson could be a viable every-week starter for managers down the stretch.
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Steelers (53%): Jaylen Warren suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Bengals, which allowed Gainwell more chances in the offense. He took full advantage with seven catches, 105 total yards, two touchdowns and 29.5 fantasy points. We’ll have to keep tabs on Warren’s status for next week, but Gainwell should still be seen as a definitive addition. He’ll face the Bears defense up next.
Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (28%): Tucker went off against the Bills, posting 140 total yards, three touchdowns and 34 fantasy points. He saw 19 touches, which was 10 more than Rachaad White, who started the game but played a secondary role. We’re still not sure when Bucky Irving will be back in action, so Tucker will be a hot name off the waiver wire. The Bucs face a tough Rams defense in Week 12.
Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals (39%): Wilson stepped up big time in the absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendicitis), posting an amazing 15 catches for 185 yards and 33.5 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. With Harrison Jr’s status for Week 12 in question, it’s a good idea to grab Wilson now in case he’s Arizona’s lead wideout again. The matchup is favorable versus the Jaguars’ shaky pass defense.
Christian Watson, WR, Packers (37%): Watson is coming off his best game in a long time, catching four passes for 42 yards with two touchdowns against the Giants. The Packers are in need of playmakers with Tucker Kraft out for the season and Romeo Doubs banged up, so Watson is certainly worth a kick of the tires in most fantasy leagues. Watson will face the struggling Vikings next in an NFC North matchup.
Chris Rodriguez, Commanders (29%) *: Rodriguez appears to have taken over as the lead back in Washington, as he got the start and led the backfield in snaps, touches and points in a loss to the Dolphins. He looked good on the ground, rushing for 5.3 yards per carry on his 79 yards on the ground. The Commanders do have a bye in Week 12, but I’d still add and stash Rodriguez if I need help as running back.
Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals (24%): Knight got the start in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, and he led the Cardinals in snaps, touches and fantasy points. While he did lose some work to Michael Carter, Knight was still the best back for fantasy managers with 14.5 points. He should continue to be the top option in the backfield, at least until Trey Benson is able to return, so go ahead and grab Bam where needed.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals (22%): Brissett continues to put up huge numbers, as he recorded a ridiculous 452 yards with two touchdowns and 21.9 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. Brissett also set an NFL record with 47 completions on 57 attempts, and he’s been pretty consistent for fantasy managers. I’d pick him and start him where needed when the Cardinals face the Jaguars in Week 12.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Packers (12%): Josh Jacobs (knee) was injured in Sunday’s win over the Giants, leaving Wilson to take over the featured role in Green Bay’s offense. He put up 49 total yards, a touchdown and a respectable 13.9 fantasy points on 12 touches. In the event that Jacobs is forced to miss time, Wilson would become a viable RB2/flex starter in his absence. He’ll face the Vikings next on the slate.
Notables Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
- Joe Flacco, Bengals (59%)
- Marcus Mariota, Commanders (33%) *
- Bryce Young, Panthers (16%)
- Jameis Winston, Giants (10%)
- Tyler Shough, Saints (8%)
- Davis Mills, Texans (5%)
- Shedeur Sanders, Browns (5%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
- Tyjae Spears, Titans (55%)
- Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (52%)
- Devin Singletary, Giants (45%)
- Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (23%)
- Ollie Gordon II, Dolphins (14%) *
- Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (3%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
- Jayden Higgins, Texans (20%)
- Mack Hollins, Patriots (16%)
- Xavier Legette, Panthers (14%)
- Pat Bryant, Broncos (4%)
- Greg Dortch, Cardinals (4%)
- Tyrell Shavers, Bills (0%)
- Isaiah Hodgins, Giants (0%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
- Dalton Schultz, Texans (54%)
- Theo Johnson, Giants (46%)
- Brenton Strange, Jaguars (20%)
- AJ Barber, Seahawks (17%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
- Cairo Santos, Bears (35%)
- Joey Slye, Titans (2%)
- Zane Gonzalez, Falcons (0%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 12