Fab's Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Saints RB Devin Neal
Week 12 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 13!
If your leagues are like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. There are no teams on bye this week, but there are plenty of quality players who could give your roster a nice boost regardless.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Picks Week 13
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (55%): Loveland put up another nice stat line, scoring 14.9 points in a win over the Steelers. He has now scored nine-plus points in three of his last four games, including two games with double digits. Tight end continues to be a dumpster fire, so the fact that the rookie is still a free agent in more than 40% of Sleeper leagues is a surprise. He faces the Eagles in the Black Friday game next.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals (51%): Brissett continues to put up strong totals for the Cardinals and fantasy fans alike, throwing for 317 yards, one touchdown and scoring 18.7 fantasy points against the Jaguars. He has now scored 18-plus points in all five of his starts, including three games with more than 20 points. He plays the Buccaneers in what could be a real shootout next week, so Brissett needs to be added now.
Christian Watson, WR, Packers (50%): Watson didn’t put up a huge stat line in a win over the Vikings, but he was targeted seven times and lead the Packers with 49 receiving yards. He has had at least 45 yards in all five of his games, and he next gets a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions at Ford Field. That could be a high-scoring affair, so Watson is an add and maybe a streamer based on the plus matchup.
Andre Iosivas, WR, Bengals (36%): Iosivas led the Bengals in receiving yards in a loss to the Patriots, and he saw a team-high seven targets. While Ja’Marr Chase will return from his one-game suspension for Week 13, Tee Higgins could be out on a short week after suffering a concussion. There’s also a good chance that the Bengals will get Joe Burrow back to face the Ravens, which only adds to Iosivas’ fantasy appeal.
Chris Rodriguez, RB, Commanders (30%): Rodriguez appears to have taken over as the lead running back in Washington, as he got the start and led the backfield in snaps, touches and points in Week 10. He looked good on the ground, rushing for 5.3 yards per carry on his 79 rushing yards. The Commanders do have a tough matchup versus the Broncos next, but Rodriguez is still a nice backfield depth piece.
Chimere Dike WR, Titans (23%): Dike had a nice fantasy line against the Seahawks, as he posted a touchdown and 21.4 points. He also saw seven targets, which tied Gunnar Helm for the team lead. Dike has now posted 16-plus points in three of his last five games, and it looks like he’s the new top wideout with Calvin Ridley out for the season. He could have some value as a steamer with the Jaguars up next.
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans (20%): Higgins has become a bigger part of the Texans pass attack, seeing at least seven targets in three straight games. That includes a career-high nine targets in a Week 12 win over the Bills. Now the No. 2 fantasy wideout on the roster behind Nico Collins, Higgins is worth a look off the wire. Keep in mind, though, his next two games are against the Colts and Chiefs defenses.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (20%): Strange returned to action against the Cardinals and led the Jaguars with 93 receiving yards. He was putting up nice totals earlier in the season before getting hurt, so he could be a potential fantasy starter down the stretch. Strange clearly has the trust of Trevor Lawrence, who has always liked to throw the ball to his tight ends, so look for Strange to be a hot add this week.
Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals (18%): Dortch posted his second straight nice stat line, as he put up six catches, 53 yards, a touchdown and 16.8 fantasy points against the Jaguars. He has now scored 16-plus points in two straight games, and he’s been targeted a combined 15 times in those games. While his stock could fall when Marvin Harrison Jr. returns, at this point fantasy fans should grab Dortch off the wire.
Devin Neal, RB, Saints (9%): Saints starting running back Alvin Kamara suffered a knee injury and was unable to return against the Falcons. That leaves Neal to be the team’s new No. 1 back if Kamara is unable to play in Week 13. The Saints coaching staff have high hopes for the rookie, who had five catches and 11.1 fantasy points in the loss. He’ll easily be one of the most added players ahead of Week 13.
John Metchie III, WR, Jets (8%): Metchie III appears to be the new No. 1 wide receiver for the Jets in the absence of Garrett Wilson. He saw seven targets in a loss to the Ravens, catching six balls for 65 yards with a touchdown. In all, Metchie III scored 18.5 points. He has now scored a combined 32 points in his last two games, and he clearly has a rapport with Tyrod Taylor. He’ll face the Atlanta Falcons next.
Notable Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
- Marcus Mariota, Commanders (21%)
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (19%)
- Davis Mills, Texans (7%)
- Tyrod Taylor, Jets (6%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
- Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (60%)
- Michael Carter, Cardinals (49%)
- Raheem Mostert, Raiders (34%)
- Ollie Gordon II, Dolphins (13%)
- Dylan Sampson, Browns (11%)
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
- Parker Washington, Jaguars (56%)
- Luther Burden III, Bears (20%)
- Christian Kirk, Texans (18%)
- Pat Bryant, Broncos (4%)
- Isaiah Hodgins, Giants (3%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
- Theo Johnson, Giants (44%)
- Taysom Hill, Saints (3%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans (36%)
- Andy Borreglaes, Patriots (16%)
- Zane Gonzalez, Falcons (5%)
- Jake Moody, Commanders (2%)