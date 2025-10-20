Fab's Week 8 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Giants QB Jaxson Dart
Week 7 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 8!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. This is the first bye-mageddon of the season, as the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks are all off the board. That makes the waiver wire even more important, as you’ll have far more needs to fill.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants (55%): Is Dart, dare I say … matchup proof in fantasy leagues? He went into Denver, where quarterbacks typically don’t produce, and scored nearly 30 points in a wild loss to the Broncos. He threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth score in the contest. Dart has now put up great fantasy totals in three of his first four NFL starts, regardless of opponent.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers (40%): Rodgers might be in his 40s, but he’s still slinging it like a man 10 years his junior. He compiled 249 yards, four touchdowns and nearly 23 fantasy points in a loss to the Bengals last Thursday. He has now scored 17-plus points in each of his last two games, and the veteran could be a bye-mageddon option in a revenge game against the Packers.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots (43%): Boutte was only targeted twice in a blowout win over the Titans, but he made them count with 55 yards, a touchdown and 13.5 points. He has now scored a combined 39.8 points in his last two games, and he’s posted 13-plus points in three games on the season. Boutte could be a viable flex starter with six teams off, so he’s well worth a look off the wire.
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears (23%): Is it time for Loveland to shine? His numbers weren’t great against the Saints, but Cole Kmet was injured and didn’t return to the contest. That led the rookie to play 46 snaps. In the event Kmet is forced to miss time, Loveland will be more involved in the offense and should run more routes. He’ll face a bad Ravens pass defense next on the Bears’ schedule.
Joe Flacco, QB, Bengals (15%): Age be damned! Flacco went off last Thursday night, as he put up three touchdown passes and nearly 26 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers. He has now scored nearly 19 points or more in each of his first two starts with the Bengals, so he needs to be added across the board. At 40 years old, this is the best offense in terms of talent that Flacco has had in the NFL.
Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers (13%): Legette went off against the Jets with nine catches, 92 yards, one touchdown and 24.2 fantasy points. He was targeted a team-high 11 times in the contest. Legette has now scored 11-plus points in two of his last three games, and he’s seen at least seven targets in three of five games this season. With six teams off in Week 8, Legette is worth a look in some leagues.
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears (12%): Monangai busted out in the stat sheets this week, as he put up 15 touches, 94 total yards, a touchdown and 17.4 points. The rookie also played 31 snaps, which was just five fewer than starter D’Andre Swift. With a matchup against a bad Ravens defense (sounds weird, but it’s true) up next, there’s a world where Monangai is an attractive flex starter option in Week 7.
Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers (11%): Gadsden has become a bigger part of the Bolts offense over the last two weeks, seeing a combined 17 targets for 14 catches. He was a fantasy beast against the Colts, posting 164 yards, a touchdown and nearly 26 fantasy points. While it might be tough to be this consistent in a pass attack loaded with options, the rookie is now a worthy add.
Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs (9%): Smith will be a hot add off the waiver wire this week, as he posted his best fantasy stat line of his short career. The rookie saw 19 touches, had five catches and scored 13.1 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Raiders. He did see 14 of those touches in the second half with the game out of reach, but Smith could still see more work regardless moving forward.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Commanders (3%): The Commanders might have lost starter Jayden Daniels to an injured hamstring suffered in a loss to the Cowboys. That puts Mariota back in a prominent role, and one he did well in earlier this season. In two starts, he averaged more than 18 fantasy points. So, if Daniels is forced to miss time, Mariota will become a bye-week option and a Superflex starter.
Notables Quarterbacks
J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (25%)
Andy Dalton, Panthers (0%)
Tyrod Taylor, Jets (0%)
Notable Running Backs
Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (44%)
Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals (34%) *
Bhayshul Tiuten, Jaguars (34%)
Justice Hill, Ravens (23%)
Notable Wide Receivers
Troy Franklin, Broncos (29%)
Marvin Mims, Jr., Broncos (28%)
Luke McCaffrey, Commanders (19%)
Alec Pierce, Colts (13%)
Chimere Dike, Titans (2%)
Notable Tight Ends
Evan Engram, Broncos (47%)
Mason Taylor, Jets (44%)
Jonnu Smith, Steelers (37%)
Juwan Johnson, Saints (35%)
Theo Johnson, Giants (14%)
Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (9%)
Noah Fant, TE, Bengals (4%)
Notable Kickers
Will Reichard, Vikings (7%)
Jake Moody, Bears (7%)
Joey Slye, Titans (3%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 8