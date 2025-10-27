Fab's Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Add Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Week 8 of the regular season is nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 9!
If your leagues are like mine, then you’ll be putting in waiver claims on Tuesday to bolster the strength of your roster. After a brutal bye-maggedon, the NFL will go back to having just four teams off this week (Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets) in Week 9. Still, the waiver wire be very important to filling in missing fantasy starters.
With that said, here are 10 players (and many other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots (53%): Boutte, listed in this column last week, posted yet another nice stat line for the Patriots and fantasy managers with a touchdown and 16.5 points. He has now scored 13-plus fantasy points in three straight games, and he hasn’t needed a ton of targets to produce. With a matchup against Atlanta up next, Boutte will be a nice bye-week replacement once again.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans (51%): Stroud went off against the 49ers, scoring 21.7 points in a win. What’s more impressive is that he did it all without Nico Collins and Christan Kirk. He has now scored 18-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, during which time he has averaged well over 20 points. Stroud should be seen as a viable bye-week option and matchup starter.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (46%): Spears hasn’t yet usurped Tony Pollard in Tennessee’s backfield rotation, but he’s been more effective than his teammate lately. In a loss to the Colts, he averaged 6.6 yards per rush and scored a touchdown for a total of 17.2 fantasy points. This is likely to remain a committee, but Spears is proving he could be the better option in fantasy leagues right now.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars (44%): Lawrence put up 17-plus fantasy points in three straight games before the Jaguars bye week, including one game with more than 26. Still, he’s available in a lot of leagues because he was off last week. I’d grab him up where he’s available, as Lawerence has a plus matchup against the Raiders. He’ll be a nice bye-week replacement for fantasy managers in need.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants (35%): The Giants lost Cam Skattebo to a gruesome ankle injury, so Tracy Jr. will reclaim the top spot on the depth chart in his absence. He was a viable fantasy starter for a good portion of his rookie year, and now he’ll have a chance to make a statement with Skattebo out of action. He’ll be the most added (and the most bid on) free agent player in fantasy this week.
Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos (33%): One of my favorite wideout streamers this weekend, Franklin had six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cowboys. The rookie took full advantage of the matchup, leading the Broncos in targets, catches, yards and points. While he might not be consistent with Courtland Sutton in the mix, Franklin is clearly worth a look off the waiver wire.
Chimere Dike, WR, Titans (19%): The Titans continue to play without Calvin Ridley, and it looks like Dike has emerged as their best wideout in his absence. The rookie had another big game, posting seven catches for 93 yards in a loss to the Colts. He has now posted 163 combined yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 33.2 points. The rookie will be a popular add this week.
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns (12%): Quinshon Judkins injured his shoulder against the Patriots and was unable to return, so Sampson and Jerome Ford (14%) will both be worth a look off the waiver wire as insurance. The Browns have a bye in Week 9, so that could give Judkins time to heal. If not, however, it makes sense to grab Sampson (or Ford if you can’t land Sampson) just in case for the long haul.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles (10%): Saquon Barkley went off against the Giants, but he suffered an injured groin near the end of the third quarter. While it’s too early to know what his status will be moving forward, this is a good reminder that it makes sense to handcuff him with Bigsby for the rest of the season. The Eagles have a bye in Week 9, which could help Barkley get back, but I’d still grab Bigsby in case.
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Texans (8%): The Texans could get Nico Collins and Christian Kirk back from injuries next week, but we must mention Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins (22%), and Jaylin Noel (18%). Each receiver caught at least four passes apiece in a win over the 49ers, and two (Hutchinson, Higgins) scored a touchdown. Even if it’s just for insurance, these three wideouts could all be worth a look.
Notables Waiver Wire Quarterbacks
- Justin Fields, Jets (44%) *
- Sam Darnold, Seahawks (43%)
- J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (23%)
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (22%)
Notable Waiver Wire Running Backs
- Isaiah Davis, Jets (33%) *
- Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals (27%)
- Devin Neal, Saints (13%)
- Samaje Perine, Bengals (11%)
- Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (10%) *
Notable Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
- Josh Downs, Colts (56%)
- Malik Washington, Dolphins (21%)
- Dyami Brown, Jaguars (4%)
- Olamide Zaccheaus, Bears (2%)
Notable Waiver Wire Tight Ends
- Juwan Johnson, Saints (36%)
- Mason Taylor, Jets (33%) *
- Colston Loveland, Bears (25%)
- AJ Barner, Seahawks (18%)
- Noah Fant, Bengals (7%)
Notable Waiver Wire Kickers
- Tyler Loop, Ravens (51%)
- Ka’imi Fairbarn, Texans (43%)
- Matt Prater, Bills (40%)
- Will Reichard, Vikings (32%)
- Cairo Santos, Bears (3%)
* Denotes player has a bye in Week 9