Fabs' 2024 All-Bust Fantasy Football Team Includes Tyreek Hill, Travis Etienne Jr.
All this week, I’ve been celebrating the players who produced great numbers on the field and helped fantasy managers succeed in 2024. Unfortunately, there’s another side to the story involving the dirtiest four-letter word in fantasy football.
Bust.
These are the players we either projected to have breakout seasons and failed to meet those expectations, or former fantasy superstars who missed time or didn’t live up to their previous lofty standards. Also, to be forward-thinking, I’ll also take a look at each player’s 2025 outlook and whether they’ll rebound or be considered much more of a risk.
You can also check out the Fantasy Football All-Breakout team here and the All-Rookie team here.
Fantasy Football Biggest Busts in 2024
QB – Anthony Richardson, Colts
Richardson was considered a fantasy breakout candidate after he posted solid totals as a rookie, albeit a small sample size of just four games. As a result, he was the QB6 with an ADP of 73.8 in NFFC drafts. Richardson went on to miss time due to injuries, got benched for the 39-year-old Joe Flacco, and ranked an awful 25th in points among quarterbacks.
2025 Outlook: The Colts are expected to stick with Richardson as their starter in 2025, but he needs to improve his skills (and accuracy) as a passer if he’s going to be an asset in terms of fantasy football. He comes in 19th among field generals in my early 2025 rankings.
RB – Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
McCaffrey missed all but four games due to injuries, and it’s hard to overlook the fact that he was the top overall fantasy pick … and finished 69th among backs. What’s more, we knew CMC had durability issues going into the season. Losing such a prominent player for most of the year was difficult for managers to overcome, so McCaffrey was a dud.
2025 Outlook: McCaffrey has played in just 36 games over the last five years, and he’s entering his age-29 season. That makes him a risk no matter where he’s picked in fantasy drafts, which I would project to be Round 3. Also keep in mind that Isaac Guerendo and Jordan Mason (RFA) could both be back in 2025, so CMC could lose some of his work.
WR – Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
Hill was the second wide receiver drafted, on average, based on NFFC ADP data. He went on to finish as the WR18 based on points scored, but he was an awful 30th in points-per-game average among receivers who played at least eight games. Overall, Hill scored 218.2 points … that’s his worst full-season finish since his rookie year (2016 – 217 points).
2025 Outlook: It’s possible that Hill, who turns 31 later this year, could be on the move this offseason. If he remains in Miami, he’ll be a borderline No. 1 fantasy wideout with risk, as his dependence on Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy is clearly a cause for concern.
TE – Dalton Kincaid, Bills
The absence of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis made Kincaid a breakout candidate in Year 2. As a result, he was the fourth tight end picked, on average on the NFFC website (54.8). He was a complete dud though, missing time due to injuries and finishing 30th in points at tight end. His 7.6 points-per-game average was just 19th among tight ends (minimum eight games).
2025 Outlook: It’s possible that Kincaid could simply need another year to develop, but the Bills could also look to add another wideout with Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins slated to become free agents. I have Kincaid ranked as my TE13 in my initial 2025 fantasy rankings.
FLEX - Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars
Etienne Jr. was the biggest bust in fantasy football among those players who didn’t get hurt. Drafted as the RB7 with an ADP of 19.5, he lost a ton of touches to Tank Bigsby and finished as the RB35. His 130.2 fantasy points were 152.2 fewer points than he scored in 2023, and his points-per-game average dropped from 16.6 points to a minuscule 8.7 points.
2025 Outlook: Etienne Jr. is still just 26 years old, and he’s entering a contract year. New head coach Liam Coen had success with a backfield committee last season in Tampa Bay, but he ultimately went with a featured back in rookie Bucky Irving down the stretch. At this point, Etienne Jr. would be a potential flex starter, and not much more, in 2025 drafts.