Fabs' Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Sleepers for the 2025 NFL Season
The 2024 fantasy football season might have just ended, but it’s never too soon to glance ahead at what the next fantasy campaign could look like. That includes the players who could emerge into this year’s Sam Darnold, Bucky Irving, Brian Thomas Jr. or Jonnu Smith … that’s right, it’s time to look ahead to some potential fantasy sleepers for next season.
Obviously, NFL teams and depth charts will change (in many cases drastically) in the next several months, but I’ve targeted 10 players who could become value assets without the cost of a high draft pick. Let’s start things off in Atlanta with their young quarterback.
2025 Fantasy Football Sleepers
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons: Penix Jr. will get a full offseason and training camp as the No. 1 quarterback in Atlanta, and the offense and talent around him should excite fantasy fans. With Bijan Robinson in the backfield and Drake London and Darnell Mooney in the passing attack (notice I didn’t mention Kyle Pitts), Penix Jr. has a shot to make a Year 2 impact.
Audric Estime, RB, Broncos: The Broncos' current brass drafted Estime last year, and I see him taking over the team’s backfield in 2025. Javonte Williams, who has failed to meet the expectations of fantasy managers, is slated to become a free agent. If Denver decides to let him walk, Estime would be next in line to be the lead runner for head coach Sean Payton.
J.J. McCarty, QB, Vikings: Obviously, McCarthy will need the Vikings to part ways with Sam Darnold to become a fantasy sleeper next season. If that scenario comes to fruition, I can see McCarthy making an impact in his first year as an NFL starter. The offense of headman Kevin O’Connell is very quarterback-friendly, so McCarthy would be in a favorable position.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos: Mims Jr. started to emerge into a useful fantasy asset in the second half of the season, posting 434 yards, six touchdowns and 108.2 fantasy points in his final seven games. During that time, he averaged an impressive 15.5 points per game. With the emergence of Bo Nix, Mims Jr. could push to be a No. 3 fantasy wide receiver in 2025.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers: Pearsall showed some flashes of potential as a rookie, and he should be better as an NFL sophomore. The 49ers receiver room is crowded, but Deebo Samuel Sr. is coming off a disappointing season (could the Niners look to trade?) and Brandon Aiyuk will be returning from a torn ACL. Pearsall is a name to remember in 2025.
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: Could Young finally meet his expectations in real and fantasy football? The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he showed signs of improved play in his final four games of last season. During that span, Young had eight touchdown passes with just two interceptions and averaged 23.1 fantasy points. He’ll be worth a late pick.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars: The Jaguars still have Evan Engram under contract, but GM Trent Baalke stopped short of saying he would be back with the team next season. If Engram is released or traded, Strange will step into a prominent role in the offense next season. Trevor Lawrence likes to throw to his tight ends, so Strange could be a real asset.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots: The Patriots have a number of young wideouts who could pop next season, but Boutte could be the best of the bunch. Over the final eight weeks of the season, he led all New England wideouts in snaps played, targets, receiving yards and fantasy points. He’ll be worth a late-round flier in redrafts as Maye’s potential top option.
Ben Sinnott, TE, Commanders: Sinnott didn’t make an impact as a rookie, but he got to sit back and learn from veteran Zach Ertz. With Ertz slated to become a free agent, there’s a chance Sinnott will take over the starting role in an offense that targeted Ertz 91 times (eighth-most in the NFL among tight ends) this season. I’d keep tabs on this situation.
Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers: Xavier Legette might be the bigger name among the young Panthers receivers, but could Coker be the one to target in fantasy drafts? He scored 14 or more points in two of his last four games as a rookie, and he saw at least five targets in five of his final seven games. Coker will have late-round, deep-sleeper appeal in drafts.