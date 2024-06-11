Fabs' One-Man Fantasy Mock Draft: Wide Receivers Rule in Round 1
With the calendar hitting the middle of June, we are quickly getting into the fantasy football draft season. To help build your strategies and give you a look into what your drafts might look like, I’ve done yet another of my one-man, 10-round mock drafts to help you determine which fantasy players might be picked where in your upcoming leagues.
This mock draft includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two flex starters (non-super flex). No kickers or D/STs were required in this mock.
Each of my 12 teams went into the draft with a different strategy in the first five rounds.
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy by Pick
Team 1: Running Back, Running Back, Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Team 2: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receivers, Quarterback
Team 3: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback, Tight End, Running Back
Team 4: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Team 5: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Quarterback, Running Back
Team 6: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Team 7: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
Team 8: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
Team 9: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Running Back
Team 10: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Quarterback
Team 11: Running Back, Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver
Team 12: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Quarterback
ROUND 1
1.1. Team 1: Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
1.2. Team 2: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.3. Team 3: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
1.4. Team 4: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.5. Team 5: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.6. Team 6: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.7. Team 7: Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.8. Team 8: Breece Hall, RB, Jets
1.9. Team 9: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
1.10. Team 10: Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.11. Team 11: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.12. Team 12: Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
Notes: This is going to be a mostly chalk top-12 picks. McCaffrey will lead the way, and Robinson, Hall, Barkley and Gibbs are all worth first-round picks at running back. Some might not think as highly about Barkley, but he was the RB13 last season in a lousy offense and missed three games. Imagine what he could be in Philadelphia! I have Lamb as the top wideout, slightly ahead of Hill and Jefferson (who has a questionable situation at quarterback but should still produce). In all, seven of the top 12 picks are wideouts. That includes Nacua, who busted out last season and now ranks far ahead of Cooper Kupp.
ROUND 2
2.13. Team 12: Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
2.14. Team 11: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.15. Team 10: Marvin Jarrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
2.16. Team 9: Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars
2.18. Team 7: Davante Adams, WR, Raiders
2.19. Team 6: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
2.20. Team 5: Chris Olave, WR, Saints
2.21. Team 4: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
2.22. Team 3: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.23. Team 2: Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
2.24. Team 1: Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
Notes: This round is also dominated by wide receivers, with seven coming off the board. That includes Wilson and Harrison Jr., who are both breakout candidates for fantasy fans. London is also in line for a career season with Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, which has pushed him into the top 24. At running back, I have Williams in the top 20 despite some of his durability concerns and the addition of Blake Corum. I’m also in on Jacobs, now in Green Bay, to rebound from a poor 2023. I also like Henry to remain productive in purple.
ROUND 3
3.25. Team 1: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
3.26. Team 2: Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
3.27. Team 3: Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.28. Team 4: Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
3.29. Team 5: Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
3.30. Team 6: De’Vone Achane, RB, Dolphins
3.31. Team 7: James Cook, RB, Bills
3.32. Team 8: DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
3.33. Team 9: Nico Collins, WR, Texans
3.34. Team 10: Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
3.35. Team 11: Ken Walker, RB, Seahawks
3.36. Team 12: Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers
Notes: This is the first round we see a quarterback, as Hurts and Allen were picked in the top three. It’s also at this time when we see more running backs coming off the board, as White, Pacheco, Achane, Cook, Kamara and Walker all had their names called. White, Pacheco and Achane are RB1s for their respective teams, while Cook and Kamara are RB2s. Team 11, which went running back, running back, running back, landed Walker as its RB3. Of course, Walker will be more of a No. 2 runner in most drafts. The wideouts who came off the board in the round include Evans, Metcalf, Collins and Samuel Sr.
ROUND 4
4.37. Team 12: Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
4.38. Team 11: DJ Moore, WR, Bears
4.39. Team 10: Stefon Diggs, WR, Texans
4.40. Team 9: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
4.41. Team 8: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
4.42. Team 7: Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
4.43. Team 6: Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
4.44. Team 5: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
4.45. Team 4: Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
4.46. Team 3: Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
4.47. Team 2: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
4.48. Team 1: Amari Cooper, WR, Browns
Notes: LaPorta, the first tight end to come off the board, is also the first player taken in the round. Kelce, the top tight end in the previous five years, came in just a few spots later. The wide receiver feeding frenzy picked back up in the round too as seven more were drafted. That includes Diggs, who I have going one round behind his new teammate, Collins, and the second rookie wideout, Nabers. Kupp, who was a first-round pick last season, falls to the end of Round 4 after missing more games due to injuries last season, coupled with Nacua’s emergence into one of the elite wide receivers in fantasy football.
ROUND 5
5.49. Team 1: Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
5.50. Team 2: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
5.51. Team 3: D’Andre Swift, RB, Bears
5.52. Team 4: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
5.53. Team 5: Zack Moss, RB, Bengals
5.54. Team 6: Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
5.55. Team 7: Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars
5.56. Team 8: Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.57. Team 9: James Conner, RB, Cardinals
5.58. Team 10: C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
5.59. Team 11: Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
5.60. Team 12: Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts
Notes: This round also starts with a tight end in McBride, who I see as a major breakout candidate. He has top-three upside as the Cardinals' unquestioned No. 1 option at the position. Three quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are also called in this round. Several teams that went with wide receivers in the first three to four rounds are now looking for values as their No. 1 or 2 running back. Those included Swift, Stevenson, Moss, and Conner. I might have McConkey ranked a bit higher than some other analysts, but the target share potential with the Chargers is hard to ignore.
ROUND 6
6.61. Team 12: Zamir White, RB, Raiders
6.62. Team 11: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
6.63. Team 10: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
6.64. Team 9: Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
6.65. Team 8: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Colts
6.66. Team 7: Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
6.67. Team 6: Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
6.68. Team 5: Geroge Pickens, WR, Steelers
6.69. Team 4: George Kittle, TE, 49ers
6.70. Team 3: Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings
6.71. Team 2: Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins
6.72. Team 1: Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
Notes: White, a potential breakout candidate as the new lead back in Las Vegas, is picked as an RB1 for Team 12. That squad started with three wideouts, a tight end and quarterback. Brooks is the first rookie runner off the board, while veteran Chubb drops out of the top 60 coming off a gruesome knee injury suffered last season. Kincaid, another tight end who could bust out, went a few spots ahead of Kittle. Mostert, who scored 21 touchdowns and was a top-five runner last season, lasts until the end of sixth round. Regression is a killer!
ROUND 7
7.73. Team 1: Keenan Allen, WR, Bears
7.74. Team 2: David Montgomery, RB, Lions
7.75. Team 3: Tank Dell, WR, Texans
7.76. Team 4: Najee Harris, RB, Steelers
7.77. Team 5: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
7.78. Team 6: Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
7.79. Team 7: Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars
7.80. Team 8: Jordan Love, QB, Packers
7.81. Team 9: Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
7.82. Team 10: Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos
7.83. Team 11: David Njoku, TE, Browns
7.84. Team 12: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
Notes: Allen, whose stock took a dive when the Chargers traded him to the Bears, is the first pick of Round 7. He’ll serve as the No. 3 wideout for Team 1. The round includes just one more wideout, Dell, who also lost value due to personnel changes (most notably, the addition of Diggs). This was a running back heavy round with six coming off the board. That includes both Commanders runners, Ekeler and Robinson Jr., and Pollard. He’ll serve as the new projected starter in Tennessee, though a committee situation with Tyjae Spears could put a cap on his fantasy ceiling. There are also three tight ends in this round, with Pitts being picked first. With Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, this is his best shot to bust out.
ROUND 8
8.85. Team 12: Devin Singletary, RB, Giants
8.86. Team 11: Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
8.87. Team 10: Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
8.88. Team 9: Diontae Johnson, WR, Panthers
8.89. Team 8: Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
8.90. Team 7: Brock Purdy, QB 49ers
8.91. Team 6: Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs
8.92. Team 5: Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
8.93. Team 4: Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
8.94. Team 3: Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
8.95. Team 2: Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
8.96. Team 1: Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
Notes: There are some nice potential values in the round, including quarterbacks Murray and Purdy. Singletary has never been a fantasy superstar, but he seems to have the Giants backfield all to himself and he knows the offense of coach Brian Daboll from their time in Buffalo. The round also includes both Chiefs wide receivers in Brown and Rice. No one knows if and for how long Rice will be suspended for his off-field issues, so he’s tough to project at this point. Still, these will be Kansas City’s projected starters in 2024.
ROUND 9
9.97. Team 1: Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
9.98. Team 2: Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
9.99. Team 3: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
9.100. Team 4: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
9.101. Team 5: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
9.102. Team 6: Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
9.103. Team 7: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Titans
9.104. Team 8: Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
9.105. Team 9: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
9.106. Team 10: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
9.107. Team 11: Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
9.108. Team 12: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
Notes: Round 9 is full of potential values, including Spears, Bowers, Daniels, JSN, and Williams. Personally, I have Daniels as a breakout candidate in his rookie season. I also like Williams, who is getting a lot of positive hype out of Detroit. The round ends with six wideouts, three of which are rookies. I have Smith-Njigba and Lockett coming off the board within a few picks of each other, but I’m higher on the former in his second year. Thomas Jr., Coleman, and Worthy could earn significant roles for their respective teams and could move up in future mocks. For now I like them as No. 4 fantasy receivers.
ROUND 10
10.109. Team 12: Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
10.110. Team 11: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.111. Team 10: Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
10.112. Team 9: Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens
10.113. Team 8: Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
10.114. Team 7: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons
10.115. Team 6: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
10.116. Team 5: Christian Watson, WR, Packers
10.117. Team 4: Kirk Cousins, QB, Falcons
10.118. Team 3: Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers
10.119. Team 2: Mike Williams, WR, Jets
10.120. Team 1: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
Notes: The second rookie running back, Benson, starts things off in the 10th. He’s one of six runners picked in the round, all of which are committee of handcuff options. Odunze might be more talented than some of the rookie wideouts who have been drafted ahead of him, but his landing spot was the least attractive causing his re-draft stock to fall. This is also the round where Cousins, who was on pace to throw for 5,000 yards last season, had his name called. Now in Atlanta, he should push for top-12 quarterback value.