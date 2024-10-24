Fabs Five: Bo Nix, Jameis Winston Among Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 8
Fantasy managers are dealing with injuries seemingly everywhere, making it tougher to fill out a strong lineup. The good news is there are no teams on byes this week, but there are still plenty of lineup spots to fill. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.
Looking ahead to Week 8, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider this weekend. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks NFL Week 8
QB – Bo Nix vs. Panthers
Did you know that Nix is averaging more fantasy points than Patrick Mahomes this season? It’s wild, but it’s true. He also has a nice matchup in Week 8, going up against a Panthers defense that just allowed 19.6 points to a backup in Marcus Mariota. Overall, Carolina has allowed 16-plus points to four QBs, including three who have scored more than 19 points.
QB – Jameis Winston vs. Ravens
Winston will get the start for the Browns this week, and I can see him putting up a nice stat line against the Ravens. I’d expect a negative game script, which means more passes for Winston, and the matchup is pretty favorable, too. Baltimore’s defense has been bad versus quarterbacks, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.
RB – Kareem Hunt at Raiders
Hunt went from sitting on his couch to making an impact both on the field and in fantasy leagues. He instantly became the Chiefs featured back, seeing more than 40% of their backfield touches, and now he’s in a great spot to produce against the Raiders. Their run defense has allowed nearly five points per game and 25.8 points per game to backs.
WR – Darnell Mooney at Buccaneers
Mooney has been down in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 16.4 fantasy points in that time. Still, I like him to rebound against the Buccaneers. Their defense has been bad against perimeter receivers, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position this season. In what could be a high-scoring game, Mooney is a viable flex option.
WR – Cedric Tillman vs. Ravens
Tillman came out of nowhere to put up a huge total last week, scoring 18.1 points on the strength of his 12 targets and eight catches. While he might not see that level of targets again this week, Tillman has earned prominent playing time with Amari Cooper no longer in the mix. He also faces a Ravens defense that’s allowed the most points to the perimeter.