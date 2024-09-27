Fabs Five: Brian Robinson Jr., Khalil Shakir Among Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 4
Countless fantasy managers are reeling after a crazy Week 3 that saw big names at both quarterback and tight end falter. We’ve also seen some lesser-knowns experience a rise in value as we head into the final weekend of action in September. As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual this week.
Looking ahead to Week 4, here are five players you didn't draft or aren't regular starters who you should consider this weekend.
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 4
QB – Baker Mayfield vs. Eagles
Mayfield put up a stinker last week, scoring 8.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. Still, he’s been strong in the stat sheets in two of his first three games, and a matchup against the Eagles makes him a viable starter. Since the start of last season, their defense has given up 40 touchdown passes and the second-most points to opposing quarterbacks.
RB – Brian Robinson Jr. at Cardinals
Robinson Jr. has been a nice flex after three weeks, averaging 14.4 points. He should be in starting lineups this week, as he’ll face a Cardinals defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to road running backs dating back to last season. With Austin Ekeler (concussion) out, Robinson Jr. should also see more snaps in what could be a real barnburner.
RB – Zack Moss at Panthers
Moss, listed in this space last week, produced a strong stat line in a loss to Washington. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to backs after the first three weeks, and it’s given up the fourth-most points dating back to last season.
WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Dolphins
Smith-Njigba has been held to single digits in two of his first three games, but he’s a nice option in what is a plus matchup in Detroit. The Lions defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to slot receivers, including big games to Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin. Smith-Njigba, who has run 77.7% of his routes on the inside, should find success.
WR – Khalil Shakir at Ravens
Shakir has emerged as the top option in the offense for Josh Allen, averaging 14.3 fantasy points. He’ll be a fine flex option this week, as he faces a Ravens defense that’s given up the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. What’s more, five wideouts, including Jalen Tolbert and KaVonte Turpin, have scored at least 13.2 points against them in 2024.