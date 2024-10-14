Fabs Five: Caleb Williams Rising, Bijan Robinson Headline Fantasy Football Week 6 Storylines
Some weeks are better than others, both in life and in fantasy football.
For me, this seemed like a bad week. We saw more big-name fantasy players go down due to injuries, while others continued to stumble in the stat sheets.
In one of my far-too-many leagues, I started Travis Etienne, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Dallas Goedert. Oh, and my top quarterback was Dak Prescott. (Hold me). Oh, and don’t get me started on the absolute dumpster fire that is the Dallas Cowboys. (Thanks again, Jerry Jones, for being “all in”).
With that said, here’s my Fabs’ Five Storylines from Week 6 that stood out the most. For all of the latest news and fantasy advice, check out Fantasy Dirt five days a week!
Fantasy Football Week 6 Storylines
Caleb Williams goes nuclear in London
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft might have gotten off to a slow fantasy start, but he has quickly turned things around. He’s scored 17-plus points in three of his last four games, including 23-plus in his last two. That includes a tremendous 4-touchdown, 28.6-point performance in a blowout win over the lowly Jaguars across the pond. He also completed 79.3% of his passes, which is a season-best. The Bears have a bye next week, but Williams should now be considered a matchup-based fantasy QB1 down the stretch.
Injuries continue to plague fantasy teams
The NFL is a physical league, so injuries are always bound to happen … but doesn’t it seem like there have been more this year? That trend continued this week, as fantasy fans lost Jordan Mason, Etienne Jr., Jerome Ford, Tyjae Spears, Chris Olave, Harrison Jr., and Goedert. Mike Evans also suffered an injury and was rotated in and out more often than in a normal week. If nothing else, this week should make the importance of fantasy bench depth and handcuffing your top running backs even more evident heading into Week 7.
Bijan Robinson rebounds big in Carolina
Robinson had seen his fantasy point totals decline in four straight weeks heading into Week 6, leaving many managers (including me) to wonder if he was going to bust. Well, playing the Panthers was good for what ailed him. Robinson found the end zone twice and scored 25.5 points in a blowout win, easing the minds of those worried about his declining totals. The one downside is that he’s still losing some work to Tyler Allgeier, so if you’re thinking about selling high on Robinson, now is the time. He faces Seattle next.
Baker Mayfield is an elite fantasy quarterback
Have we entered the bizarro world, because Mayfield is now a member of the elite in the world of fantasy football. “I’ll take something no one saw coming in fantasy this season, Alex!” Mayfield threw 4 more touchdown passes and scored 25.9 points in a win over the Saints, making it three straight games and four of six games where he’s scored 20-plus points. He’s also scored at least 18.8 points in all but one game, and he’s averaging over 22 points per game. It’s crazy to say, but Mayfield is now a must-start quarterback.
Sean Tucker becomes a thing in the bayou
Alright fantasy fans … how many of you had Tucker leading all running backs in points going into Sunday night? Anyone? Buehler? The Syracuse product, who wasn’t owned or started in most leagues, had 17 touches, 192 scrimmage yards, 2 touchdowns, and 34.2 fantasy points in a win over the Saints. He even had one more touch than starter Bucky Irving, who put up over 100 total yards and a touchdown of his own. Tucker’s numbers are going to make him worth a look off the waiver wire, but you have to wonder what happens when Rachaad White returns to action. He was inactive this weekend due to an injured foot.