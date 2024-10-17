Fabs Five: Drake Maye, Tank Bigsby Among Fantasy Football Sleepers in Week 7
Fantasy managers are dealing with injuries seemingly everywhere, making it tougher to fill out a strong lineup. The good news is there are only two teams on a bye this week, the Bears and Cowboys, but there are still plenty of lineup spots to fill.
As always, I’m here to help you get back on the right track with some players I like more than usual this week.
Looking ahead to Week 7, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t regular starters who you should consider this weekend. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 7
QB – Drake Maye vs. Jaguars
Maye looked good in his opener for fantasy fans, throwing for three scores and posting 19.5 points. Next up is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. In fact, their defense has given up 18-plus points to five signal-callers, including four who have finished with more than 20 points.
RB – Tank Bigsby vs. Patriots
Bigsby has been the better of the two Jaguars running backs this season, as Travis Etienne Jr. has been ineffective and prone to injuries. He’s a question mark to face the Patriots in London, which means a bigger role for Bigsby across the pond. New England has allowed six runners to beat them for 14-plus points this season, including two just last week.
RB – Chase Brown at Browns
Brown’s days as a traditional sleeper are over. He’s scored 14-plus fantasy points in each of his last three games. He’s also usurped Zack Moss as the Bengals’ No. 1 running back, at least he did last week in a win over the Giants. Next up is a date with the Browns, who have given up 12-plus points to four running backs and are allowing 4.6 yards per rush.
WR – DeMario Douglas vs. Jaguars
Douglas is catching fire in the stat sheets, scoring 11-plus points in three of his last four games including 21.2 points in last week’s loss to Houston. He should be on your fantasy radar against the Jaguars, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers. Douglas is still a free agent in a lot of leagues for those managers who need help.
WR – Xavier Legette at Commanders
Legette has scored a touchdown and 11-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, and this week’s matchup in Washington is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed 10 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to wideouts, and perimeter receivers have beaten the Commanders for 46 catches and 106.7 receiving yards per game in 2024.